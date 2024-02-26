Phuket Police Arrest Motorbike Rider Who Molests German Woman

PHUKET – Miss Bita, 38 years old, of German nationality from Hamburg, reported to the Phuket City Police Station at 4:26 a.m. on February 26 that she had been molested by a Thai motorbike taxi rider.

She went around Phuket Old Town’s walking street on Sunday night until 12:45 a.m. on Monday, when she contacted a motorbike taxi rider to take her back to the hotel. That rider called the hotel and asked for directions and the address.

On the way to the residence, the rider turned around and asked her name. He kissed her cheek before taking her hand to his genital area, which she quickly retracted. But the motorcyclist tried it again; he also reached inside and grasped her private parts. Being shocked, she jumped out of the car and was injured.

At that point, the rider halted his motorbike and approached her, but fortunately, a good samaritan arrived to assist. The rider then fled instantly.

The hotel officials discovered this motorcycle driver’s phone number when he called to inquire about the hotel address. The cops will then track him down and pursue legal action. They said that his actions bring shame to Phuket province.

In the afternoon, police officers arrested Mr. Phongpat, an 18-year-old from Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, inside a rental house in Surin Soi 2, Talat Yai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket Province.

The German tourist cried and couldn’t accept what had happened while waiting for the accused to be identified. She didn’t want to see the perpetrator’s face again. As a result, hotel workers and other victims provided comfort.

The German woman later accurately identified the suspect, although he continued to deny it. The police questioned Phongphat further and charged him with improper behaviour towards others. He was brought to the Phuket Muang Police Station for legal proceedings.

_____

