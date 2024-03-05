Warning Against Nationalism After Thai-Filipino Transgender Clash

BANGKOK – Late Monday and early Tuesday of March 6, 2024, tensions escalated between groups of Thai and Filipino transgender people on Sukhumvit Soi 11 in Bangkok, resulting in injuries on both sides, including police who were present at the scene. This matter has sparked criticism and provoked nationalism on Thai social media.

It was reported that a group of about twenty Filipino transgenders have been surrounded by an angry mob of a hundred Thai transgenders at a hotel in Sukhumvit Soi 11 early Tuesday at 3.30 a.m. after an earlier rumble at 5 a.m. on Monday where the Thai side said they were taunted, given a middle finger, and attacked first – 20 Filipinos against four Thais – and video footage spread on social media in the Philippines.

#thai #transgender #sukhumvit11 ♬ original sound – Khaosod English @khaosodenglish At 3.30 a.m. Tuesday, Thai police escorted the Filipino transgenders and asked the crowd not to get violent, but the Thai transgenders rushed forward and attacked the Filipino people relentlessly. The Thai side stated previously that at 5 a.m. on Monday, 20 Filipinos attacked four Thais and published video footage to spread ridicule on social media. #filipino

Police had to call for backup to ensure the safety of some Filipino transgenders who were trapped inside a hotel and being targeted by the angry Thai mob. Despite police efforts to calm the situation, violence ensued, with some Filipino transgenders being physically assaulted as they were escorted out of the hotel.

Around 3:30 a.m., the chaotic situation reached its peak when about 10 Lumpini police officers, along with police vehicles, gathered in front of a hotel to protect the first group of two Filipino transgender people who were leaving the hotel. Meanwhile, a group of several hundred Thai transgender people shouted nationalist slogans such as “Thailand!” and “Get out!”

When the police accompanied the Filipino transgenders and requested the gathering of around two thousand people not to be violent, the Thai group threw bottles at them in the presence of the police. They then rushed forward and attacked the Filipino people relentlessly. They even jumped into the middle of the police formation to continue the attacks. The police were unable to bring the situation under control quickly.

Eventually, the police managed to control the situation and questioned both parties involved.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Witawat Chinkam, commander of Metropolitan Police Region 5, said on Tuesday police are finding out whether there’s an influential Thai group behind Filipino transgenders selling sex at Sukhumvit Soi 11. Police are awaiting information from the Immigration Bureau to check the history of the group of Filipino transgenders.

Pavin Chachavalpongpun, an associate professor at Kyoto University’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies who openly identifies as transgender, commented that while the initial reaction to the news might be to ridicule the situation as a clash between Thai and Filipino transgenders, a more nuanced understanding reveals a deeper issue.

Recent incidents, including the one in Phuket where locals gathered to demand the deportation of Swiss tourists, reflect a rising sentiment of nationalism that rejects foreign intrusion. While legal measures can address such incidents without resorting to violence, the underlying challenge remains fostering peaceful coexistence and neighbourly relations within the ASEAN community.

“All right then. My advice might sound compromising, but from years of teaching nationalism, if the flames of nationalism are ignited, extinguishing them becomes difficult, and both sides will suffer. This doesn’t even touch on the need to peacefully coexist with our neighbors, especially within ASEAN. Shouldn’t we love each other? And this attempt to build a common regional identity, is it all crushed today by the onslaught of Thai transgender troops?”