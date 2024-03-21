Thai Actor Winai Kraibutr Dies at 54 After Fighting Rare Illness

BANGKOK – Winai Kraibutr, a well-known Thai actor nicknamed “The Hundred Million Actor”,” passed away on 20 March 2024 at the age of 54. He had been battling a rare skin disease called bullous pemphigoid for five years.

His wife, Orachanya Kraibutr, announced his passing on social media, stating that he died peacefully from low blood pressure and a bloodstream infection at Saimai Hospital in Bangkok. She also expressed her gratitude for the support and love from fans and friends during his illness.

Winai Kraibutr, nicknamed Mek, fought against a bullous pemphigoid for nearly 5 years. His wife recounted his treatment journey, which began with conventional medical treatment at Chulalongkorn Hospital. He then tried various alternative treatments, including seeking spiritual remedies by asking for forgiveness from 7 karmic creditors. Several famous monks participated in the forgiveness ceremonies.

Bullous pemphigoid, the autoimmune disease from which the famous actor suffered, is caused by an abnormality in the immune system. It is a chronic skin disease characterized by the formation of blisters. With an incidence rate of 3 cases per 100,000 people, it is relatively rare.

It occurs more frequently in patients over the age of 60. The cause is an abnormality in the immune system that destroys the structures that hold the skin cells together, causing the skin to detach and form blisters and erosions. Other factors include genetics, infections and allergies to drugs and chemicals.

Winai’s wife stated that her husband’s condition began to deteriorate on March 15. He told her he was tired, very tired, but he was trying to smile and wanted her to be with him all the time. Then, on March 17, he had a seizure and lost consciousness. She took him to Sai Mai Hospital. After that, he never regained consciousness and passed away peacefully.

Winai Kraibutr rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s when he starred in several films that were huge hits at the Thai box office. Two of his best-known films, Nang Nak and Bang Rajan, released in 1999 and 2000 respectively, grossed more than 150 million baht each and cemented his status as one of the leading actors in the Thai film industry.

Nang Nak, a horror film based on a popular Thai folktale, became a cultural phenomenon and was even screened in several international film festivals. Bang Rajan, a historical epic about the Battle of Bang Rajan, also achieved critical and commercial success, and earned Winai minor international recognition.

Apart from his acting career, Winai Kraibutr also ventured into business and politics. He opened a fertilizer shop and expressed interest in running for the 2005 general election in his hometown of Krabi Province. However, he did not pursue a political career after the 2006 coup d’état.

He married his wife in 2011 and has one boy and two girls.

