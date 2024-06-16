Pattaya Motorcycle Accident Captured on Korean Tourists’ Live Stream

PATTAYA — Two Koreans riding a motorcycle while live streaming their visit to Pattaya city were hit by another motorcycle.

The incident occurred at the entrance of Chalermprakiat 9 Alley on Sai Sam Road, Central Pattaya, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, at 2:20 AM on June 16.

When the rescue team from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya and medical staff from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya arrived at the scene, they found a gray Honda Wave 125 motorcycle overturned and damaged. Nearby, they found Mr. Narong Pha-in, 32 years old, the driver, who was injured with a cut on his head.

Advertisement

The other party’s vehicle was a gray Honda Click motorcycle with a Bangkok registration plate, also overturned and damaged. The driver was a Korean man, and the passenger was his friend of the same nationality, who suffered a head injury. The rescue team provided first aid to the injured before urgently transporting them to the hospital.

Mr. Chaiwat Ob-un, 26 years old, a witness, said that the Thai motorcyclist was driving at high speed, then lost control, crossed the lane, and collided with the foreign motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction, causing the motorcycles to be thrown in different directions.

Police investigators found that before the incident, the two Korean tourists were riding a motorcycle, sightseeing in Pattaya city while live streaming using their mobile phone. The live stream was able to capture the moment when the injured person’s motorcycle crossed the lane and collided with them.

_____