Just a Colliding Walk: Thai Men Assault Iranian Tourist in Phuket

PHUKET — As a city that welcomes tourists from all over the world, Phuket has seen an increase in conflicts between locals and foreigners. In some cases, violence was used, which should not have happened.

Police Lieutenant Wisanu Chumee, Deputy Inspector of Patong Police Station, Phuket Province, received a report of a foreign tourist being assaulted and injured on Saturday night.

The incident occurred near the end of Soi Bang La, Bang La Road, Patong Sub-district. He was requested to go and inspect the crime scene. They found a male tourist named Mr. Korhanshirazi, an Iranian national, injured with blood flowing down his cheeks and staining his shirt.

He stated that while walking in Soi Bang La, he collided with a Thai person, which led to an argument. After that, approximately 4-5 Thai men came and assaulted him. The officers then coordinated for an ambulance to come and treat his wounds, but the tourist declined treatment.

Following this, they searched for the other party involved in the incident with the tourist but were unsuccessful. Therefore, they brought the tourist to meet the investigating officer and checked the CCTV footage until they identified the other party. They then brought both parties to meet at Patong Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The authorities stated that cases like this set a bad example for a leading tourist destination like Phuket and requested cooperation from the local residents in being good hosts.

