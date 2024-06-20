Cop’s 2019 Bribery of Japanese Driver in Viral Video Sparks Outcry, Probe

BANGKOK — A video clip that shows an incident where a traffic police officer fined a Japanese man driving in Bangkok 500 baht has gone viral and is being investigated, even though it occurred five years ago.

The video clip has been posted on Red Skull xxx account on the X application with a message stating “Who understands Japanese, please translate, what’s happening with them?”

It shows an incident where a traffic police officer fined a Japanese man driving in Bangkok 500 baht. The officer wrote the ticket and told the Japanese man to put the money under the ticket, saying “under paper” before taking the money. The clip has been viewed over 1 million times and many people have written comments criticizing it.

Advertisement

On June 20, at the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), there was a news report stating that Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Saengswang, Commissioner of the MPB, ordered Pol. Maj. Gen. Surachet Bundid, Commander of the Traffic Police Division, to investigate the facts. It was found that the police officer in the video is a Pol. Sub. Lt. under the 1st Traffic Police Sub-division, and the incident occurred back in 2019 when the police officer held the rank of Pol. Sgt.

Most recently, the commanding officer assigned this police officer to facilitate traffic around King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, due to health issues. The traffic police officers under the Traffic Police Division have gathered evidence and filed a complaint for the offense of being an official who improperly performs or fails to perform duties under Section 157, at the Tha Rua Police Station earlier this morning.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti said that he has already ordered an investigation into the case as it has caused damage. However, if it is found that this police officer has defective behavior in dereliction of duty as shown in the clip, the traffic police of the Traffic Police Division will gather evidence to proceed with legal action.

_____