Suvarnabhumi Police Nab Duo for Drugging, Robbing German Tourist

SUVARNABHUMI — Tourist Police at Suvarnabhumi Airport arrested two women for drugging and robbing a German tourist. A search of their room revealed numerous drugs including Alprazolam, which is known as a date rape drug.

On June 26, investigators from the Tourist Police Division 3, Tourist Police 1, Tourist Police Bureau at Suvarnabhumi Airport, executed an arrest warrant from the Ratchada Criminal Court to arrest Kritsana, 35, and Suthasinee, 36, at their residence in Bang Bon, Bangkok, on charges of nighttime robbery using a vehicle.

Upon searching their room, police found 132 methamphetamine pills, 3.74 grams of crystal meth, and 14 tablets of Alprazolam, a Schedule II substance similar to what was used to drug the victim. All evidence was collected and sent to the investigating officers at Hua Mak Police Station.

Advertisement

Police Colonel Pongpichet Nilchan, Superintendent of Division 3, Tourist Police 1, stated that the case began when a German male tourist filed a complaint with the Tourist Police at Suvarnabhumi Airport before leaving the country. He reported being drugged and robbed of several items, including cash, credit cards, and a camera, by a transgender woman and her female friend near an entertainment venue in the Sukhumvit area. He had initially reported the incident at Hua Mak Police Station, but there was no progress in the case.

The Tourist Police investigators later found crucial evidence from CCTV footage in the victim’s condominium, showing the two suspects following him into his room. After tracing the suspects’ whereabouts and matching the drug found in the German man’s system (Alprazolam) with evidence, the investigators gathered enough proof to request an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court.

Both suspects confessed that on the day of the incident, they met the victim near an entertainment venue in Sukhumvit, befriended him, and followed him to his room. They then secretly mixed the drug into his drink, causing him to pass out, and proceeded to rob him. The stolen cash was used for partying and buying drugs, with some items being sold or discarded.

Advertisement

Background checks revealed that Kritsana, the ladyboy suspect, had previous drug-related arrests.

The German tourist thanked the Tourist Police for finally apprehending the suspects.

______