England Comes Back While Spain Recovers To Reach Euro 2024 Quarterfinals

Both England and Spain conceded first in their Euro 2024 round of 16 matches, but the two giants managed to come from behind to win and advance to the quarterfinals in their games on Sunday, June 30.

Bellingham and Kane send England to quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after 2-1 comeback win over Slovakia

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick with only seconds left to help England avoid one of the most shocking defeats in the history of the European Championship on Sunday.

The midfielder’s acrobatic strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time leveled the round-of-16 game against Slovakia at 1-1. Harry Kane struck again in the first minute of extra time at the Veltins Arena to secure a 2-1 comeback win and a place in the quarterfinals where England will play Switzerland in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

“I think it was 20 seconds until we were out of the European Championship,” Bellingham said. “It’s hard to deny that it was one of the most important moments of my career so far.”

For so long it looked like being one of the most humbling defeats England had ever suffered — bringing back memories of its elimination at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016 — as one of the pre-tournament favorites trailed Ivan Schranz’s 25th-minute goal for 45th-ranked Slovakia.

Boos rang around the stadium in the first half as frustration grew among fans.

England needed to improve in the second half. Phil Foden had a goal ruled out by VAR, Kane headed wide from close range and Declan Rice hit the post in the 81st.

With seconds remaining on the clock, Bellingham’s moment of inspiration came.

Kyle Walker launched a long throw from the right and Marc Guehi leapt to flick the ball on.

It was behind Bellingham in the middle of the box, but in a flash he readjusted his body and executed a perfect overhead kick, sending the ball in to the bottom corner to leave Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka rooted on his line as he watched it nestle into the back of the net.

“I had a funny feeling the game wasn’t dead and I know that sounds ridiculous. We were pushing and probing,” England manager Gareth Southgate said. “Ultimately it is the one we have thrown in the box that got us the goal.”

Bellingham’s goal was England’s first shot on target in the match.

It didn’t have to wait long for its second as Kane headed home to score his seventh goal in his last seven knockout games at major tournaments. It was also a record-extending 65th for his country.

England – ranked fifth in the world – hasn’t won a major tournament since its only triumph at the World Cup in 1966.

“We haven’t come to get to a quarterfinal, but to get through a night like tonight was fantastic character and we now play a Swiss team that have been very good,” Southgate said. “We have a couple of days to recover and get ready for them.”

_____

Spain beats Georgia 4-1 to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It next plays host Germany

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Spain recovered from conceding an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, ending one of the tournament’s most compelling underdog stories.

Goals from midfielders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz brought Spain back into the game after Robin Le Normand’s own-goal in the 18th minute had given Georgia a shock lead. Nico Williams and Dani OImo took the game out of Georgia’s reach with two more goals late in the game as heavy rain fell.

Spain will play host nation Germany in the quarterfinals on Friday in Stuttgart.

The loss ends Georgia’s first ever major tournament campaign, which included a 2-0 upset win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Despite the lopsided score, Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had another standout game with nine saves to prevent a rout.

Spain had beaten Georgia 7-1 in qualifying last year, but this game was a close contest until the last 20 minutes and testament to Georgia’s rapid improvement under coach Willy Sagnol.

Playing its fourth game of Euro 2024, Spain had yet to concede a goal all tournament.

That soon changed when Otar Kakabadze surged down the right flank for Georgia and crossed low. Le Normand chested the ball past his own goalkeeper, with the defender apparently distracted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arriving behind him to meet the cross.

Spain took its time to get back into the game, but Rodri — back from a one-game suspension — leveled the score in the 39th with a low shot from just outside the box.

Georgia remained a threat on the counter, including with an audacious shot from the halfway line by Kvaratskhelia, but Spain midfielder Ruiz made it 2-1 in the 51st when he rose unmarked to meet a cross from the 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Needing a goal, Georgia had to open up its compact defensive formation and conceded twice more as Williams scored in the 75th and substitute Olmo eight minutes later.

After the final whistle, Georgia’s players gathered in front of their fans for a slow-clap chant reminiscent of another European Championship underdog — Iceland — when it beat England in 2016.

