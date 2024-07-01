Sahapat Group Joins Tokyu and Dusit Thani To Develop Rama 3 Area

BANGKOK — Sahapat Group aims to develop the Rama 3 area with two partners, “Tokyu Corporation” and “Dusit Thani,” including “King Square Residence” and “Dusit Suite King Square Bangkok.”

Mr. Chakkrit Santiratanakul, Managing Director of King Square Development Company Limited, said: “Sahapat Group has an idea to develop the area in Rama 3 into a place where everyone wants to live under the concept of ‘Community of Kindness’ by creating good living conditions and society.

“This makes this location have complete facilities in every aspect, including residences, condominiums, community malls, schools, and workplaces to attract people of diverse nationalities and cultures to live together.

“The origin of the joint venture between Saha Group and Tokyu Corporation is to develop a luxury condominium project under the name ‘King Square Residence,’ which has now begun construction.

“Since September 2023, we have announced a collaboration with Dusit Thani, which has expertise in services and hotels. They will become a part of the management within the project, providing superior service by the Dusit Hospitality Services team to additional customers in the future when completed,” said Chakkrit.

In addition, Saha Group has entered into a joint venture with “Tokyu Corporation” to develop the Dusit Suite King Square Bangkok project, which will be both a serviced apartment and a hotel designed with a Thai flavor. It blends perfectly with the present era, with Dusit Thani managing the hospitality aspect as well. The investment value, including projects, is more than 10,000 million baht.

Mr. Hirohisa Fujiwara, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer of Tokyu Corporation, said that Tokyu Corporation is a leader in urban and real estate development in Japan, with experience in both residential projects and commercial properties such as shopping centers, department stores, office buildings, and hotels. It also invests in and manages real estate portfolios to increase long-term value, including providing consulting and comprehensive property management services.

In addition, Tokyu Corporation has been a partner with the Saha Group for a long time. They have been working together in real estate business since 2014, starting with a housing project for Japanese people in Sriracha District, Chonburi Province.

Later, they studied the feasibility of a project in the Rama 3 area and saw an opportunity to develop it to respond to the needs of the target group around King’s College International School, Bangkok, which became an important collaboration.

“To develop the King Square Residence project and the Dusit Suite King Square Bangkok project, both parties are confident that this cooperation will be successful,” he said.

Mrs. Suphajee Suthumpun, Chief Executive Officer of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, said that Dusit Thani Group is one of the leaders in travel and hotel services in Southeast Asia. Its business covers five areas: hotel business, education business, food business, real estate development business, and other related service businesses.

“We are very pleased to bring more than 75 years of experience and expertise in the hotel business and related services to help manage the Dusit Suite King Square Bangkok project, which is both a hotel and serviced apartments that match the needs of both Thai and foreign customers looking for quality relaxation,” she said.

