Quick Arrest in Samut Sakhon Burmese Murder Contrasts with Chonburi Case

SAMUT SAKHON — Another case of Burmese workers being murdered in Thailand occurred this week. While the perpetrator in the first case has not been apprehended, an arrest was quickly made in the second case.

On June 30, Samut Sakhon City Police Station officers took Mr. Kyaw Yaw Min Oo, a 33-year-old Myanmar national, to reenact his confession of intentionally murdering a fellow countryman.

Samut Sakhon City Police Station received a report at approximately 7:05 PM on June 29 about a murder at a three-story green dormitory, room 109, Moo 4, Na Di Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Sakhon Province. Workers in the opposite room noticed a foul odor coming from the room and informed their supervisor, who then notified the dormitory owner. The room was forced open, revealing the body.

The deceased was identified as Mr. Yan Naing Aung, a 33-year-old Myanmar national, with multiple stab wounds to the back of his neck. A pointed knife was found near the body. It was estimated that he had been dead for about a week.

The investigation team later tracked down the suspect, who was found hiding near Doem Bang Road, Mahachai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Sakhon Province, and brought him in for questioning.

Kyaw Yaw Min Oo confessed to committing the crime on the evening of June 26 after an argument with Yan Naing Aung, who refused to let him stay in the room. A fight ensued, during which he grabbed Yan Naing Aung’s knife. When Yan Naing Aung fell to the floor, the suspect repeatedly struck the victim’s head with the knife before locking the room and fleeing.

The arresting officers charged Kyaw Yaw Min Oo with intentional murder before handing him over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

Previously, there was another case of a Burmese person being murdered at a construction workers’ camp in a housing project in Moo 3, Takhian Tia Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, at 11:30 p.m. on June 25. As of now, the police have not identified any suspects in this case.

This case has raised significant suspicion among officials as to why the entire group of foreign workers disappeared from the camp without waiting for authorities to investigate and question them. This has led to doubts about whether these foreign workers were legally employed in Thailand.

