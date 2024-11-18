Drunk Mexican Driver Caught after Hitting Pattaya Street Sweeper

PATTAYA — A Mexican man, driving under the influence, severely injured a female street sweeper in Pattaya and attempted to flee, but citizens surrounded and caught him. Police took the stumbling suspect into the interrogation room.

At 7:00 a.m. on November 18, Pattaya City Police Station received a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian with serious injuries on South Pattaya Road near a gas station in Nongprue, Banglamung District, Chonburi Province. Emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

At the scene, they found Ms. Suchada Pilasuk, 22, a cleaning worker employed by Noramon Supply Company under contract with Pattaya City. She was seriously injured and lying in a pool of blood after being struck by a vehicle and thrown to the ground. Her boyfriend and friends at the scene were distraught and crying. Emergency responders provided first aid before rushing her to the hospital.

At the accident site, cleaning equipment including brooms and garbage collectors were scattered across the road, damaged from the impact. The vehicle involved, a white Toyota Fortuner with Bangkok license plates, initially fled the scene. Fortunately, good Samaritans pursued and surrounded the vehicle.

Mr. Wattanakorn Waenkaen, 25, one of the citizens who witnessed the incident, saw the vehicle hit the street sweeper violently and speed away. He pursued on his motorcycle while calling for others to help block the vehicle’s escape.

Mr. Apichai Prakobsaeng, 29, the victim’s boyfriend, and friends reported that Suchada was sweeping debris from the road when the Fortuner suddenly struck her at high speed, throwing her body into the air. The driver didn’t stop to check on her and immediately fled the scene.

Police inspected the vehicle and found damage to its front. The driver, identified as Mr. Choo, 34, a Mexican national, was heavily intoxicated. He was immediately taken to Pattaya Police Station for questioning, partly for his own protection from angry citizens.

A breath alcohol test showed 77 milligrams, exceeding the legal limit of 50mg. Police are reviewing CCTV footage as evidence for prosecution.

The penalties for drunk driving resulting in accidents causing physical or mental harm to others are: Prison sentence of 1 to 5 years, fines ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 baht, and either a minimum one-year driver’s license suspension or permanent revocation. Foreign nationals who commit this offense must complete their punishment in Thailand before they can leave the country.

