Timely STI Treatment in Bangkok Where to Find STI Treatment in Bangkok

Knowing where to find timely and effective treatment for a sexually transmitted disease (STI) in Bangkok could save your life. ReadyCheckGo is a clinic in Bangkok that provides treatment for STIs. Getting appropriate treatment for an STI eliminates the infection that can endanger your health. Getting timely treatment also prevents transmission, which puts your partners at risk of infection.

Even if your infection is not life-threatening, it may cause symptoms that make your body more prone to contracting other diseases. The symptoms can also weaken your immune system and invite new infections. Some of the symptoms of an STI may also need ongoing treatment to live an ordinarily productive life.

STIs and Their Symptoms

There are many types of STIs that have different symptoms. Some of the most common STIs, their symptoms and their long-term health damage include:

Syphilis

The symptoms of syphilis are chancres, rashes, swollen lymph nodes, a sore throat, and fever and fatigue. The long-term possible health impacts and risks include neurological, cardiovascular, and organ damage, blindness or hearing loss and an increased risk of contracting HIV.

Chancroid

Chancroid symptoms in men include skin ulcers and red, shiny bumps, swollen lymph nodes and abscesses, pus and infectious fluid discharges, and increasingly larger sores. The health risks include damage to one’s sexual function, scarring from ulcers, psychosocial impact, and an increased risk of contracting HIV.

Gonorrhea/Chlamydia

Gonorrhea and chlamydia have symptoms, including pelvic pain, swollen and painful testicles, painful urination, abnormal vaginal bleeding, and discharge from the genitals. The long-term health impacts are infertility, an increased risk of contracting HIV, recurring infections, blood infections, and long-term discomfort. Children born to mothers with the diseases often contract eye infections and pneumonia.

Herpes (HSV)

Herpes symptoms include cold sores, painful urination, pain and itching in the genital area, urethral discharges, vaginal discharges, bumps or blisters around the genitals, mouth or anus, painful skin ulcers resulting from the blisters and scabs that form as the ulcers heal. Long-term health issues include chronic pain and discomfort, recurrent outbreaks, and an increased risk of contracting HIV. Newborns can also contract HSV during delivery.

Genital Warts

The symptoms of genital warts include cauliflower-shaped warts that itch or are painful. Bleeding during sex is also a symptom of genital warts. The long-term health risks of genital warts include an increased risk of contracting other STIs, a recurrence of the warts, complications in pregnancy, and an increased risk of developing cancer.

AIDs (HIV)

The symptoms of AIDs include rapid weight loss along with chronic diarrhea, skin lesions, swollen lymph nodes, fever and chronic fatigue. The long-term health impacts of AIDs include chronic issues for your physical and mental health and an increased risk of contracting other infections.

Treatment for STIs in Bangkok

All of these STIs can be successfully managed by getting timely and effective treatment. In Bangkok, ReadyCheckGo clinic has years of experience diagnosing and treating STDs and STIs. If you feel you may have contracted an STI or you’ve been sexually at-risk, make an appointment at the ReadycheckGo Clinic nearest you in Bangkok for an examination, diagnosis and treatment.