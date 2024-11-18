Tatler Best of Asia: Five-Day Food & Drink Festival in Bangkok

November 2024 — Bangkok, Thailand: Prepare for an exclusive celebration of Asia’s finest culinary and mixology talent as the Tatler Best of Asia Takeover Series arrives in Bangkok from November 22 to 26. A key part of the prestigious Tatler Best initiative, this five-day series will showcase the region’s top chefs and bartenders in a series of one-of-a-kind pop-up events, available exclusively through Mastercard’s Priceless.com’s Tatler Experience page.

Hosted at Bangkok’s most luxurious and intimate venues, this highly anticipated event promises unparalleled gastronomic and cocktail experiences you won’t find anywhere else. With limited seating available, these events offer a rare opportunity to experience cutting-edge culinary creations and innovative cocktails from some of Asia’s greatest talents.

The Culinary Line-Up

Food lovers will indulge in exquisite dishes from renowned chefs across Asia. Highlights include:

Julien Royer of Odette (Singapore): On November 26, Royer will present his elegant French cuisine with a vibrant Asian twist at Maison Dunand.

Kai Ho of Taïrroir (Taipei) & Vincent Thierry of Chef’s Table by Lebua: From November 22 to 23, this duo will blend French and Taiwanese flavors at the Dusit Thani’s French restaurant.

Ricardo Chaneton of Mono (Hong Kong): On November 24 and 25, Chaneton will bring a Latin American culinary journey to the Tiara Room, with stunning views of Lumpini Park.

Innovative Cocktails

Asia’s leading mixologists will transform Bangkok’s bar scene, delivering extraordinary cocktails that push boundaries. Guests can look forward to:

Advertisement

Antonio Lai of Quinary (Hong Kong): Bringing molecular mixology to Firefly Bar (November 22) and Gaysorn’s Raynue Lounge (November 23).

Dohyung ‘Demie’ Kim of Zest (Seoul): On November 22, Kim will showcase sustainable cocktails at Dusit Thani’s 1970 Bar, before taking over Firefly Bar at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel on November 23.

Prantik Haldar of The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai): On November 24, Haldar will shake up vibrant, India-inspired cocktails at Firefly Bar.

A Unique Chance to Meet the Masters

These exclusive takeovers go beyond tastings. Guests will have the chance to meet the culinary and mixology masterminds behind the events, hear about their inspirations and interact with the talent shaping Asia’s food and drink culture. Whether discussing the delicate balance of French cuisine or sustainable cocktail innovations, each event is an opportunity to engage with culinary visionaries firsthand.

Limited Seats Available

With only a limited number of seats for each event, guests are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure they don’t miss out on this extraordinary experience.

Advertisement

Event Schedule & Reservations

View the full event schedule and book today on Priceless.com’s Tatler Experience page.

The Tatler Best of Asia Takeover Series is proudly presented in partnership with Tumi, Dusit Thani Bangkok, Mastercard, The Macallan, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Jagota, and Panpuri. Local partners include Siam Piwat, Iconsiam, Gaysorn Village, Lebua Hotels & Resorts, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, The Empire at Bangkok, Maison Dunand, and Bar Us.

For more information, please contact the Tatler Best team at [email protected].