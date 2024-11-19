British Tourist Found Injured by Pattaya Roadside, Local Men Claim Self-Defense

PATTAYA — Following a report to Pattaya City Police about a tourist being assaulted and left by the roadside on South Pattaya Road Three, suffering a broken nose and bruised eye, it was revealed that he couldn’t remember anything due to heavy intoxication. The men who punched him have given their statement to police, claiming they were attacked first.

Mr. Manatchai, 30, and Mr. Chakkrit, 28, maintenance staff at an entertainment venue in South Pattaya, visited the Pattaya City Police Station around 4:30 a.m. on November 19 to file a daily record as evidence following an altercation with a British tourist.

Police Lieutenant Kittipong Thalankan, Deputy Investigation Inspector, stated that earlier, he received a report from Sawang Boriboon Rescue volunteers about finding a British tourist, approximately 55-60 years old, who was heavily intoxicated and injured with a broken nose, bruised left eye socket, and facial bleeding. The tourist received first aid and was transported to the hospital.

When police checked at the hospital, the British man was still intoxicated and kept removing his bandages against medical advice. Police had to wait for him to calm down. Even after sobering up, he claimed he couldn’t remember anything.

According to statements from Manatchai and Chakkrit, the British man requested a ride from a bar in Soi Buakhao, but no available drivers wanted to take him. They volunteered to give him a ride, but once in the car, he became aggressive and attacked them. They tried to calm him down, but he wouldn’t listen and attempted to make them drive in wrong directions despite their warnings.

When they stopped the car, the British man allegedly damaged their vehicle and started throwing punches at them. They fought back in self-defense, leading to a brawl where they were also injured. They then left the foreigner by the roadside, not expecting police to search for them. They came to meet the police to prove their innocence and maintain they were attacked first despite their good intentions to help with transportation.

Police officials stated that the British man hasn’t filed charges yet as he can’t remember anything. Authorities will check CCTV footage and record the details. The Thai parties indicated they would only file charges if the British man files charges against them first.

