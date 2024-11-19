Mall Group’s Supaluck, Bitkub’s Jirayut Among ACES Awards Winners

BANGKOK — The Mall Group Chairwoman Supaluck Umpujh, Giffarine Skyline President Nalinee Paiboon, and Bitkub founder Jirayut Sruprisopa were among less than a dozen Thais recognized in the 11th edition of Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2024 (ACES Awards) held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Bangkok last Friday.

Fifty eight leadership awards were given to entrepreneurs from countries including Taiwan, China, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Vietnam, Brunei, and Malaysia.

Supaluck, the woman behind luxury Siam Paragon, Emporium, Emquartier, and Emsphere malls was named Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and delivered the last acceptance speech where she started by saying she used not to be proud to be a Thai woman.

“I have never been proud to be a Thai woman because wherever I go [abroad] they think Thai women carry marijuana, some drugs, ride on an elephant to school or, sorry to say, a prostitute,” she told leading Asian entrepreneurs in English.

Fast forward, Supaluck, now 69, heads one of Thailand’s two leading department store empires and as a result, makes Thailand more civilized.

“I tried to build one mall that’s going to change the economy of Thailand,” she said, adding that she hopes there will be peace in the world, where US President-elect Donald Trump will “make peace with China”.

Oxford-educated Bitkub founder Jirayut, 34, meanwhile was recognized among other admirable young Asian business leaders. He gave a short speech as to how in the early days of crypto currencies, his startup, which is now the biggest in Southeast Asia was viewed with suspicion and with potential links to figures involved in criminality.

CEO of MORS Group and President of the ACES Awards and ACES Council Shanggari B said these business leaders “are driving the future of leadership” and that the group is proud to honour their achievements.

Awardees from some neighbouring countries include Michael O De Jesus, President and CEO of Development Bank of The Philippines, and Raman Rivero, Chief Strategist at Robinson Land Corporation, the latter was awarded the Most Inspiring Executive.

From Malaysia, Dato’ Idzham Modh Hashim, President and CEO of Iskandar Investment Bank was named one of Asia’s Most Admirable Young Leaders.

Asia’s Leading SME award went to Singapore’s Cyclect Facilities Management Pte Ltd.

The annual awards presentation, a black tie event, was pioneered by MORS Group, which is based in Malaysia.

___________