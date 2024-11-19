ONESIAM SuperApp Unveils Exclusive Member Privileges

ONESIAM SuperApp advances its smart platform transformation, elevating a universe of extraordinary experiences to new heights. It’s now set to deliver unparalleled privileges for valued customers of prestigious global projects. Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, ICS, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok are joining forces with leading partners across diverse industries, including premium and luxury brands within the world-class premium business ecosystem. Together, they are creating unparalleled privileges and valuable experiences exclusively for ONESIAM members.

ONESIAM members can now enjoy extraordinary rewards with every luxury purchase through the ONESIAM Coin Ecosystem, perfectly enhancing their shopping experience as they embrace the excitement of the 2024 year-end festival.

Panthep Nilasinthop, Chief Customer Officer for Customer Experience at Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, “Siam Piwat Group, a premier real estate and retail developer and owner and operator of world-class projects, is reinforcing its position as the top player in the luxury retail market. We are advancing the transformation of the ONESIAM SuperApp to further energize and engage our members. Since its inception, ONESIAM SuperApp has focused on delivering unique experiences and a variety of privileges that stand out from the crowd. These are curated from all 6 shopping malls within the Siam Piwat group, over 2,000 renowned brand stores both inside and outside the malls, and 9 world-class shopping mall partners, ensuring members can enjoy special privileges anytime, anywhere.”

He continued, “This has reaffirmed the success of ONESIAM, with the member base growing by 57% this year and the rate of ONESIAM Coin redemption in participating stores doubling compared to 2023.”

With a commitment to offering more privileges and exceptional experiences to ONESIAM Members, the SuperApp continues to innovate its platform, enhancing access to exclusive benefits and making every purchase more rewarding. It also includes unique services from global partners. The benefits under the SuperApp are as follows:

The ultimate value experience with the Universe of Infinite Rewards

– The only app where ONESIAM members can earn and redeem ONESIAM Coins for every purchase at luxury brands, offering great value. Plus, a special promotion that allows members to receive up to 10 times more ONESIAM Coins.

– Experience the coolest lifestyle! When dining or shopping for fashion brands, earn ONESIAM Coins with special promotions all year round. Receive up to 4 times more ONESIAM Coins every day at participating malls* (conditions apply) or use ONESIAM Coins for discounts at participating stores. Additionally, you can convert your accumulated points from bank credit cards or various membership cards into ONESIAM Coins for even more rewarding and convenient purchases.

– A special surprise! During this year-end festive celebration, ONESIAM members will receive 100 Surprise ONESIAM Coins when shopping ONESIAM shopping malls and collect spending 500 baht and above per receipt and using just 1 ONESIAM Coin to get a complimentary drink from BRIX DESSERT BAR, valued at up to 100 baht.

Enjoy the Universe of Shopping Experiences

– Shop and collect points through the Snap & Collect service on the ONESIAM SuperApp. Unlock special promotions and earn up to 4 times more ONESIAM Coins* (conditions apply).

– Shop via Chat & Shop and explore the largest selection of world-class luxury brands, with over 40 stores from Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM, along with exclusive lifestyle products from Siam Center, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, and ICS, delivered right to you.

Delight in the Universe of Borderless Privileges

– ONESIAM SuperApp joins forces with world-class partners, offering customers exclusive privileges at 9 prestigious shopping malls as VIP members. These partners include PARCO in Japan, TAIPEI 101 in Taiwan, Hong Kong Times Square in Hong Kong, ION Orchard in Singapore, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Plaza Indonesia in Indonesia, BFC Shopping Center in China, The Hyundai in South Korea, and Galaxy Macau in Macau.

– Receive exclusive VIP privileges with partners across various industries, including over 11 leading hospitals in the country, as well as many top tourism, airline, and hotel partners.

Indulge in the Universe of Unlimited Experiences

– Experience the ultimate moments that can’t buy! Enjoy exclusive privileges reserved for ONESIAM members to attend world-class events hosted by famous brands and iconic experiences. This year, ONESIAM SuperApp is excited to offer a special opportunity at the mega event “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025″ at ICONSIAM, featuring a major performance by world-class artists. Only ONESIAM members will have access to this unforgettable event. For more information, please visit the Facebook fan page of ONESIAM and ICONSIAM.

Building on this success, ONESIAM SuperApp is set to enhance the experience, expand its member base, and stimulate spending among ONESIAM Members. In 2025, the app will offer numerous special privileges to provide customers and ONESIAM members with the best shopping experiences across all six shopping malls under the Siam Piwat Group. This includes exclusive ‘extra benefits’ for ONESIAM Titanium members who have accumulated spending of 500,000 baht or more.

“ONESIAM SuperApp is ready to be more than just a mobile application; it is a universe of experiences beyond expectations, intentionally designed to offer members a gateway to a new world of borderless shopping. This will seamlessly connect customers’ needs with special privileges that exceed all previous experiences,” concluded Panthep.