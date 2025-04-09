British Tourist’s Russian Roulette Goes Wrong in Pattaya

PATTAYA — In a shocking incident late Monday night, a British national was rushed to hospital with severe injuries after shooting himself in what appears to be a solo game of Russian roulette at a condominium in Pattaya, Thailand.

Pattaya City Police responded to reports of a foreigner with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a condominium located in Soi Chaiyapruek 1, Soi 3, Nongprue, Banglamung District, Chonburi Province.

Police identified the victim as Michael James, a 30-year-old British citizen. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found him unconscious and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the forehead in his 11th-floor apartment. Emergency responders performed CPR before urgently transporting him to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

Upon searching the room, investigators discovered nitrous oxide canisters (commonly known as “laughing gas”), balloons used for inhaling the gas, and a .38 caliber revolver with one spent casing, which were collected as evidence.

A friend of the injured man, identified as 29-year-old Mr. Alichanovas from Lithuania who shared the apartment, told police that prior to the incident, Michael had consumed cannabis and inhaled laughing gas.

According to the witness, Michael became increasingly reckless and invited his friend to play Russian roulette. When Mr. Alichanovas refused out of fear and went to bed, he heard his friend make a clicking sound, followed shortly by a gunshot. Upon investigation, he found Michael lying in a pool of blood.

Advertisement

The Lithuanian national immediately sought help, calling a friend to contact authorities while he ran downstairs to alert the condominium’s security personnel.

Police have conducted a thorough examination of the scene and coordinated with the Chonburi Region 2 Forensic Police to collect evidence from both the room and Michael’s roommate, including gunpowder residue tests. The investigation continues regarding the firearm’s ownership and the circumstances surrounding this incident.

___________________