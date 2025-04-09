W Hotels Launches “W Presents Retreat” Music Experience

Curated by W Hotels Global Music Director LP Giobbi, the immersive getaway seamlessly fuses music, culture, and adventure

APRIL 2025 (BETHESDA, MD) – W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, announces W PRESENTS Retreat, the next chapter of its celebrated W PRESENTS global live music series showcasing a mix of emerging and establish artists. Curated, hosted, and headlined by W Hotels Global Music Director and renowned DJ, LP Giobbi, this exclusive escape invites guests to W Koh Samui, a 30 square mile tropical haven in Thailand set on a private stretch of white sand between Maenam and Bo Phut beaches. Known for its vibrant spirit, bold design, and picturesque ocean views, W Koh Samui blends island tranquility with the brand’s signature energy, offering private pool villas, world-class B&F, and immersive cultural experiences. Guests will embark on an unforgettable journey led by some of the world’s most celebrated musical talents against the breathtaking backdrop of Koh Samui.

This one-of-a-kind retreat offers more than just musical performances – it’s a deep dive into local culture and story-worthy experiences that only W Koh Samui can offer. Guests will embark on a highly curated itinerary designed to surprise and delight, from exploring an elephant sanctuary and challenging themselves in a Thai boxing session to cruising the surrounding islands by boat, visiting the vibrant Fisherman’s Village night market, and of course, enjoying intimate, exclusive music performances along the way by Bonobo (DJ set), LP Giobbi, Sofia Kourtesis (DJ set), Beatrice, Emjie, JOPLYN, Mascolo, as well as local artists including Kate Sara, Dan Buri, and W Koh Samui Music Curator, Armando Mendes.

“Music has always been part of W Hotels’ DNA, and W PRESENTS has become a powerful global platform for a culturally relevant sonic expression,” says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. “With our first ever W PRESENTS Retreat we are deepening that connection to be an even more immersive experience in the world’s most exotic destinations, bringing guests closer to the artists they love and the places they love to discover. Launching at our iconic W Koh Samui makes it even more special given the island’s vibrant music scene, natural beauty and stunning local culture.”

At its core, W PRESENTS is a vibrant platform dedicated to celebrating the universal connectivity of music. This next chapter of the series invites guests to dive deeper into music and culture, offering an experience that you just had to be there for.

“W PRESENTS Retreat is an opportunity to deepen connections within the music community through shared appreciation for culture and connection,” shares LP Giobbi, Global Music Director, W Hotels. “This retreat showcases global musical talent through the unique lens of W Hotels against Thailand’s striking backdrop.”

The first-ever W PRESENTS Retreat will take place across four nights from May 1-5, 2025. Guests are now invited to reserve their spot for this rare escape and dive deep into artistry, culture, and connection.

The W PRESENTS Retreat is available for booking : https://www.marriott.com/offers/w-presents-retreat-off-156930/usmwh-w-koh-samui?propertycode=usmwh