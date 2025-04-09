Experience Thai Summer Dish with Khao Chae at Baan Dusit

BANGKOK — When temperatures soar in April, the Songkran Festival returns once again, bringing with it the refreshing embrace of water and the enchanting charm of Thai culture that attracts people from all over the world. One of the must-try summer dishes is “Khao Chae,” a cooling delicacy that is more than just food it is a reflection of Thai wisdom and culture, passed down through generations.

Khao Chae originates from Mon culture and was initially used as an offering to the gods during the Songkran Festival. Over time, this tradition was adopted by Thai society and gained popularity in the royal court before spreading to the general public.

The highlight of Khao Chae lies in its fragrant jasmine rice soaked in chilled jasmine-scented water, served with meticulously prepared side dishes that showcase the sophistication of Thai royal cuisine.

Silom: The Iconic Songkran Hub

Silom is one of the most popular destinations for tourists during Songkran. This bustling street is filled with people eager to join in the water festivities, immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere, and experience the charm of Thai culture. It serves as a prime example of soft power that attracts visitors from around the world. Beyond the water celebrations, savoring authentic Thai cuisine is another experience not to be missed, and Khao Chae is the perfect dish for this season.

Tourists from all corners of the globe flock to this street to enjoy the fun of splashing water amidst the scorching heat. Silom is also home to some of Bangkok’s most iconic hotels, including the recently reopened Dusit Thani Hotel.

This legendary hotel not only showcases “Thainess” through its architecture and interior design but also through “Baan Dusit,” a food community that brings together the signature restaurants of Dusit Thani Hotel in one place. These include Benjarong (Thai cuisine), Thien Duong (Vietnamese cuisine), Nomada (South American cuisine), and Dusit Gourmet.

Conveniently located just a few steps from Silom BTS station and MRT Silom station, this iconic Songkran hotspot makes “Baan Dusit” an ideal destination for international visitors looking to enjoy the festivities while indulging in the authentic “Thainess” of Thai cuisine at Benjarong. Particularly, the exclusive “Khao Chae Baan Dusit” is available only during this season.

Khao Chae Baan Dusit Thani: A Royal Legacy in the Heart of Silom

At Benjarong, the fine-dining restaurant of Dusit Thani Bangkok, Khao Chae is not just a refreshing dish it is a culinary masterpiece that perfectly embodies the flavors and elegance of Thai royal cuisine. Every step in its preparation is meticulously crafted, starting with organic jasmine rice from Surin, which is carefully cooked to achieve a soft and fragrant texture before being immersed in chilled jasmine-infused water. This is accompanied by exquisite side dishes, each telling a story of authentic Thai culinary heritage.

The uniqueness of Khao Chae Baan Dusit Thani lies in the delicate craftsmanship of its side dishes, which are carefully selected and prepared using exclusive recipes. These include Fried Shrimp Paste Balls (Luk Kapi Tod) Made from grilled snakehead fish mixed with lemongrass, fingerroot, shrimp paste, and coconut cream, then shaped into small balls and deep-fried to golden perfection.

Stuffed Shallots (Hom Daeng Yad Sai) Shallots hollowed out and filled with a special shrimp paste mixture. Stuffed Chili Peppers (Prik Yuak Sod Sai) Green chili peppers stuffed with minced pork and shrimp, served with a delicate egg net. Shredded Sweet Pork and Beef (Moo Foy & Neua Foy) Pork and beef stewed to a soft, sweet consistency.

Sweet Stir-Fried Radish (Chai Po Phad Wan) and Sweet Fried Fish (Pla Phad Wan) Offering a perfectly balanced taste. Fresh Organic Vegetables Sourced from organic farms to add a refreshing touch to the meal.

From Royal Legacy to Silom’s Soft Power

At Baan Dusit Thani, Khao Chae transcends tradition—it becomes a bridge between Thailand’s royal heritage and the vibrant energy of modern Silom, where culture meets cosmopolitan charm. Designed for today’s global traveler, this iconic dish is reimagined in three curated experiences, blending authenticity with contemporary convenience:

Dine-in Set (1,165 THB) – Immerse yourself in the elegance of Benjarong Restaurant, where every bite of chilled jasmine rice and artisanal side dishes reflects Thailand’s UNESCO-worthy culinary artistry.

Take-home Set (1,400 THB) – Carry a taste of Thai heritage beyond borders, perfect for private indulgence or sharing with friends.

Collector’s Tiffin Set (3,500 THB, 15 sets/day) – A luxury homage to royal tiffin carriers, offering an Instagram-worthy piece of Thai history for discerning connoisseurs.

In Silom Bangkok’s melting pot of global cultures savoring Khao Chae at Baan Dusit Thani isn’t just a meal; it’s soft power on a plate. As visitors from Tokyo to New York join Songkran’s water festivities outside, they discover here the true essence of Thainess: a dish that has charmed kings and now conquers the world through flavor, not force.

Why This Matters Now

In 2025 Khao Chae emerges as Thailand’s edible ambassador

Cultural Diplomacy – Each ingredient tells a story of Mon roots, royal refinement, and modern reinvention.

Sustainable Luxury – Organic jasmine rice and hyper-local accompaniments align with global eco-conscious dining trends.

Insta-Ready Heritage – The tiffin set’s lacquered craftsmanship and porcelain plating make Thai culture irresistibly shareable.

For those who demand more than water fights in Silom, Baan Dusit Thani offers the ultimate soft power experience: where every spoonful of Khao Chae cools the body, warms the soul, and proves why Thai culture remains the world’s most delicious allure.

