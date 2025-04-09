Thai Cops Bust Colombian-Peruvian Theft Ring Before Laos Escape

PATHUM THANI — Police have apprehended four Latin American nationals—three Colombians and one Peruvian—who were involved in a series of home burglaries throughout Pathum Thani province. The suspects were caught in Nong Khai province in northeastern Thailand just before they could escape across the border into Laos.

Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembut, Commander of Provincial Police Region 1, announced the arrests during a press conference at the Pathum Thani Police Station on Monday evening.

The case began when Ms. Duangdao, a resident of Bang Khuwat sub-district in Pathum Thani, reported on April 6 around 8:00 p.m. that thieves had broken into her home and stolen a safe containing valuable items including gold necklaces, diamond rings, watches, and amulets worth approximately 5 million baht ($143,225).

Investigation of CCTV footage revealed that the burglars were four foreign men. Detectives traced the vehicle used in the crime and discovered that after the theft, the suspects dumped the victim’s safe in the Pravet Burirom Canal in Lat Krabang and abandoned their rental car on Kamphaeng Phet 7 Road in the Suan Luang district.

Police found that the group had rented a house in the Lat Krabang area of Bangkok and had been using rental cars to scout expensive housing developments with minimal security. On the day of the robbery at Ms. Duangdao’s home, the burglars observed her leaving in her car, then rang the doorbell to confirm no one was inside before scaling the fence, forcing entry, and stealing the valuables.

Through coordination with immigration officials and the Pathum Thani Provincial Police investigation team, authorities intercepted the four suspects: 67-year-old Mr. Raul Quitian and 46-year-old Mr. Nelson Rojas, both Colombians who entered the homes; 65-year-old Mr. Luis Romero, also Colombian, who served as lookout; and 29-year-old Mr. Sandro Pomalia, a Peruvian national who rented and drove the vehicles used in the crimes.

Investigators learned that Mr. Sandro entered Thailand first, later meeting the three Colombian suspects who had entered Thailand through Laos. The group reportedly met and planned their operations on Khao San Road before beginning their robbery spree.

Police obtained arrest warrants from the Pathum Thani Provincial Court and apprehended all four suspects in Nong Khai province as they were attempting to flee to Laos. Many of the stolen items were recovered during the arrests. The suspects have initially been charged with conspiracy to commit theft.

Authorities believe the Latin American suspects are part of a larger foreign criminal network and have requested interpreters to conduct separate, detailed interrogations of each suspect to identify additional accomplices.

