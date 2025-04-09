Not Withdrawn! PM Clarifies the E-Complex is More Than Just a Casino

BANGKOK — Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has decided to postpone a bill on entertainment complexes, a key initiative of the ruling Pheu Thai Party to pave the way for a new economic landscape in Thailand. The bill, which proposes the legalization of casinos as part of the complex, has been met with fierce opposition both inside and outside parliament.

On April 8, Paetongtarn held a press conference with the leaders of the coalition parties after a cabinet meeting. She announced that consideration of the bill would be delayed and explained that the cabinet had agreed to prioritize more pressing issues.

“We will not withdraw the bill. During this time, we will continue to listen to feedback from the public. I want to make it clear that the governing coalition believes that we need to prioritize issues accordingly. We have always had a clear order of priority.”

Entertainment Complex Bill Can Wait

She explained that urgent issues, such as the aftermath of the recent earthquake and the necessary relief efforts, must come first. The Ministry of Labor has pledged support to both Thai and foreign victims. The government is also working to lift certain regulations to help those affected more effectively.

Another pressing issue is the new US tax measures, which require extensive discussion and a swift response from the government. These matters, she said, require immediate attention. Other issues, including the entertainment complex bill, can wait. The coalition has already discussed how we can move forward, including crisis and pre-crisis issues, and there is no disagreement, everything has been discussed step by step.

E-Complex Is Not All About Casinos

When asked if the bill will be reintroduced in the next parliamentary session, the Prime Minister confirmed: “Yes. The relevant ministers will clarify it again. From now on, we will seek input and explain the purpose clearly, especially as the term ‘entertainment complex’ has been misunderstood as being only about casinos. That was never our intention. We envisioned a place for everyone, including families and children. It will include many things.”

She added: “Casinos will not suddenly become legal everywhere in Thailand. The entertainment complex may include a casino that is properly licensed, but that doesn’t mean all casinos across the country will become legal. I admit that more time is needed to sort out the details, as unregulated and illegal gambling has already caused considerable damage in Thailand.”

Political Narratives Twist the Story

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government will take responsibility for thoroughly explaining and communicating what the law actually entails. “If the plan was to simply open casinos, our coalition would not have agreed to it in the first place. This was never presented as core policy. Instead, it’s about significant economic benefits, money flowing into the country, job creation and new tourism destinations. We’re talking about hundreds or even thousands of new jobs.”

“When political narratives twist the story, the misunderstanding spreads. It ends up looking like the government is just focusing on opening gambling venues, which is not true at all.”

When asked whether the delay was a response to criticism and calls for a public referendum, Paetongtarn said: “We are listening to all sides, but that is not the reason. The government has not withdrawn the bill, but only the emergency motion to deal with more pressing issues first.”

Thaksin Denied threatening Coalition Partners

When asked about rumors that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra had threatened to expel coalition parties that did not support the bill, she denied the allegation and said, “All coalition leaders are here. You are welcome to ask them for clarification.”

Thaksin himself denied he has threatened coalition partners that failing to support the government’s push to pass the Entertainment Complex Bill. He also denied that the government has already chosen firms that would be granted the license to operate the casinos.

“As head of government, I want everyone in the coalition to feel comfortable and fully support me,” Paetongtarn emphasized. “That is my leadership style. I don’t know how it was handled in previous governments, but under my leadership I want the coalition to agree wholeheartedly, not just by procedure. While it is common for coalition parties to vote together, I want this to be done with genuine support and unity, 100% together.”

