British Mastermind in Cannabis Trafficking Case Arrested in Bangkok

KOH SAMUI — Immigration police have arrested one of four British suspects allegedly involved in planning a major cannabis smuggling operation on Koh Samui. This follows the March arrest of 16 individuals and seizure of over 600 kilograms of cannabis that was intended for export, primarily to London, through Samui Airport in Surat Thani province.

Police Major General Nattakorn Praphayon, Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, revealed that the foreign suspects had distinct roles in the operation. The British group was responsible for planning the smuggling of cannabis flowers through Samui Airport, arranging accommodation for drug couriers, organizing transportation, establishing storage locations, and recruiting foreign nationals to transport the cannabis out of Thailand.

After immigration investigators in Surat Thani filed a complaint with Bo Phut Police Station, the Koh Samui Provincial Court issued four arrest warrants for suspects involved in the network.

One of the primary suspects, Mr. Adel, 30, was arrested on April 10. He allegedly played a crucial role in the operation by securing accommodations to hide cannabis-filled bags and coordinating foreign couriers who transported the drugs out of the country. Following the arrests of several network members, Adel fled Koh Samui and was hiding in a luxury condominium in central Bangkok.

Immigration police, armed with an arrest warrant issued by the Koh Samui Provincial Court on April 9, 2025, apprehended Adel and charged him with attempting to export goods without passing through customs procedures, attempting to export controlled herbal plants (cannabis flowers) without permission, and possessing controlled herbal plants (cannabis flowers) for sale without authorization. The suspect was then transferred to Bo Phut Police Station for legal proceedings.

The Deputy Commissioner added that the three remaining suspects are still being tracked by Surat Thani Immigration investigators. Their arrest warrants have been entered into the Immigration Bureau’s biometric surveillance system to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Police Major General Songprod Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Division 6, stated that Police General Kit Rat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, has directed authorities to accelerate efforts to apprehend foreign nationals using Thailand as a base for criminal activities. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the Immigration Bureau, which operates 24 hours a day.

