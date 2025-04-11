Jordanian, French, Thai Nabbed in Phuket’s Drug and Weapons Raid

PHUKET — Police have arrested several foreign and Thai nationals in a series of connected raids targeting an international drug trafficking network operating in Phuket, authorities announced today.

Police Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit, Commander of Provincial Police Region 8, along with officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, held a press conference on April 11 to detail the arrests of suspects in three related cases involving drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession.

Jordanian Caught with Massive Drug Stash

In the first case, police acted on intelligence reports about a Jordanian suspect smuggling narcotics into Thailand. Officers set up a checkpoint on Ban Ya-Cherng Talay Road where they stopped and searched a 42-year-old Jordanian man identified as Jihad. A search of his shoulder bag revealed quantities of ketamine, cocaine, and ecstasy pills.

Further investigation led officers to two residences in Thalang district’s Sri Soonthorn and Cherng Talay sub-districts, where they discovered a significant cache of narcotics and weapons. In total, authorities seized:

3,740.8 grams of ketamine

1,138.1 grams of cocaine

28,217 ecstasy pills

4 long guns

248 rounds of ammunition

The suspect faces multiple charges including illegal entry into the Kingdom, possession of Category 1 (ecstasy) and Category 2 (ketamine, cocaine) narcotics with intent to sell without authorization in a manner threatening national security and public safety, and illegal weapons possession.

French, Thai Woman Arrested in Linked Raid

Following the first arrest, police investigations revealed connections between the Jordanian suspect and a 43-year-old French national identified as Mr. Daniel and his 34-year-old Thai female associate, Ms. Phantiwa. Officers raided their condominium in Kamala sub-district, Kathu district, where they discovered:

5 bags of ketamine weighing 15.16 grams

2 ecstasy pills

13 pieces of drug manufacturing equipment

22 bottles of unauthorized pharmaceutical products

Both suspects were charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and unauthorized production of modern medications.

Medical Establishment Searched

Police subsequently inspected a medical establishment operated by Ms. Phantiwa on Phra Barami Road in Patong. While no illegal items were found on the premises, two female employees—Ms. Chanapa, 31, and Ms. Suttida, 30—were found working without proper medical licenses. Both employees and Ms. Phantiwa face additional charges related to unauthorized operation of a healthcare facility.

Heightened Security During Songkran

During the press conference, the Region 8 Police Commander also presided over a ceremony dispatching 220 officers for crime prevention operations during the upcoming Songkran festival.

He emphasized that authorities will continue strict enforcement measures against criminal activities, particularly during the Songkran 2025 celebrations, using all legal means available—including visa revocation and deportation for foreign offenders.

