Search Teams Work Through Songkran as DSI Summons China Railway

BANGKOK — Search teams for missing persons continue work during Songkran holiday while DSI calls in China Railway, Italian-Thai, and bidding partners for questioning after money trail leads to two Chinese executives

Rescue workers continued their search operation for missing persons on April 13, despite it being the Thai New Year or Songkran holiday. The team is using heavy machinery to dig and remove obstacles in the massive debris that collapsed during the Myanmar earthquake on March 28, with the death toll at 37 and 57 people still missing as of late morning.

Anyawut Pho-ampai from Ruamkatanyu Foundation stated, “Today marks the 16th day of the search operation. The extreme heat is causing fatigue quickly, requiring more frequent team rotations. Despite Songkran, we continue working as we’re determined to find all missing persons as soon as possible. While we originally hoped to complete the search by April 16, this timeline will likely be extended, but our teams remain motivated.”

Meanwhile, officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Central Forensic Science Division, Department of Public Works and Town Planning, police, and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration collected evidence including steel and cement samples for further examination.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Surawut Rangsai, Deputy Director-General of DSI, revealed that DSI operations are divided into two parts: evidence collection and investigation. The investigation has made significant progress, with appointments scheduled for those involved in the foreign business operation case, or nominee case, to provide information between April 18 and May 15.

This includes China Railway No. 10 Company Limited, Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, and other companies that participated in the bidding for the State Audit Office building construction. Initial financial trail investigations revealed money transfers to two Chinese individuals, information which the DSI currently has but cannot disclose further details.

Police Lieutenant Woranan Srilam, DSI spokesperson, provided an overview of three criminal cases under DSI responsibility. The first case involves nominees, which DSI has already investigated nearly 50%, and is expanding to determine whether it also involves bidding law violations. This evidence collection will address issues related to industrial standards for construction materials, and if any are found below specification, additional charges will be filed.

The second case involves tax issues, which recently began after receiving a letter from the Revenue Department last week asking DSI to investigate tax evasion by Xin Kerhyuan Steel Company. Evidence has been found indicating potentially incorrect tax documentation, and the Tax Case Division has separated this as a distinct case.

The third case was received on April 11, following an inspection of Xin Ke Yuan Steel Company by the Department of Industrial Works, Ministry of Industry, with DSI participating in the investigation, including the issue of 40,000 tons of red dust. This matter is currently under consideration, with an investigation team already established and awaiting approval from the DSI Director-General before proceeding to coordinate and gather further information.

