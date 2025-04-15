Missing Welsh Tourist Found Safe in Krabi, Thailand

KRABI — Thai authorities have successfully located a 26-year-old Welsh tourist who had been reported missing by his family since March. Daniel, a British citizen from Wales, was found safe on Phi Phi Island in Krabi province after an extensive search that began in Bangkok.

The case gained attention when Daniel’s family reported him missing to the Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales after losing contact with him since March 16. Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonyalak, commander of the Immigration Bureau, directed Krabi provincial police to launch a search operation for the young man.

Immigration officers initially traced Daniel’s last known location to a hostel named “Hangover” in Bangkok. Further investigation of database records revealed that before his disappearance, he had traveled to Phi Phi Island, prompting authorities to focus their search efforts in Krabi province.

Utilizing the Immigration Bureau’s Biometrics Information System, Krabi immigration officers eventually located Daniel at The Great P Hotel, Maharaj Soi 2 in Paknam sub-district, Muang district, Krabi on April 15. Officials confirmed he was safe and immediately notified his worried family.

Daniel refused to provide information to the authorities, and when inquiring from other tourists in the same hotel who had previously spoken with the Welsh man, they learned that he likely had some personal issues with his family back home. He reportedly told fellow travelers that he “didn’t want to go back home.”

Prior to this, a similar case occurred when the family of a young man from Johannesburg was searching for James, a 27-year-old who arrived in Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport on January 20, 2025. His relatives were unable to contact him afterward. Eventually, police investigated and found him safe and well in the downtown area of Bangkok.

Following these incidents, Immigration police have issued a public reminder to hotel operators about the importance of reporting foreign guests’ stays in accordance with Section 38 of the Immigration Act of 1979. This compliance helps authorities track missing tourists in Thailand more efficiently.

