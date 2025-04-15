Swedish Driver Crashes After Reaching for Water Bottle in Buriram

BURIRAM — A 65-year-old Swedish man was involved in a car accident in Buriram province after he attempted to retrieve a fallen water bottle while driving, causing his vehicle to overturn and crash into a streetlight.

The incident occurred on April 15 on the Lahansai-Ban Kruad road. Police Lieutenant Colonel Manop Thongphlapphla, investigating officer at Lahansai Police Station, responded to reports of the accident.

At the scene, officers found a white 2025 Toyota All New Hilux Champ pickup truck overturned on its right side after colliding with and knocking down a streetlight pole. The driver, identified as 65-year-old Swedish national “Mr. Mats,” sustained minor injuries with scratches on his arms and legs.

According to authorities, rescue workers attempting to assist Mr. Mats were met with irritation and resistance. The situation was only resolved when his Thai wife arrived at the scene and helped communicate with him.

Advertisement

His wife later explained that her husband has been living in Ban Sam Khoei, Tachong sub-district, Lahansai district, Buriram province for several years. She said he had been driving home after dining out when a water bottle fell to the floor near the pedals. When he bent down to retrieve it and looked up again, the vehicle had already lost control, overturning and hitting the streetlight.

She added that her husband’s agitated behavior toward rescue workers might have been due to shock from the accident combined with anxiety related to previous surgery he had undergone.

Advertisement

Police Lieutenant Colonel Manop cautioned drivers about the dangers of reaching for items while driving. “This incident serves as a warning to all drivers. If a water bottle or any object falls near the pedals, never bend down to pick it up while driving. Instead, slow down, pull over to the left side of the road, stop the vehicle, and then retrieve the item. Reaching down while the vehicle is in motion can lead to accidents,” he said.

The damage to the streetlight will be addressed in further discussions with local authorities.

________