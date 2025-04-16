Pattaya Security Guards Defend Actions in Foreign Tourist Brawl

PATTAYA — Authorities are investigating a violent altercation between Thai locals and foreign tourists that was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, sparking public outrage.

Two security guards, identified as 36-year-old Non and 37-year-old Nick, were summoned for questioning at Pattaya City Police Station on April 15 along with the night club’s manager and a female staff member who claimed she was sexually harassed by foreign tourists.

During questioning, both security guards admitted they were the individuals appearing in the viral video. They explained that the incident began when two heavily intoxicated foreign tourists entered the venue and behaved aggressively toward female staff members, inappropriately touching them with unsuitable gestures.

“We initially tried to escort him out of the premises,” said one of the guards. “The manager even attempted to calm him down, but he refused to listen and continued to provoke other tourists.”

According to the guards’ testimony, the situation escalated when the tourist poured beer over one guard’s head and challenged them to a Muay Thai fight. The confrontation turned physical, with one guard punching the tourist in the face, causing him to fall. The scene quickly devolved into chaos involving both Thai and foreign bystanders.

Both security guards expressed remorse for their actions, apologizing to the public for their lack of restraint that resulted in damaging Thailand’s image. However, they also asked for understanding regarding the tourists’ provocative behavior.

May, the female staff member, reported that one of the foreign tourists picked her up without permission despite not being a customer, causing her head to hit an air conditioner. She added that another new employee was also harassed and is now afraid to return to work due to the traumatic experience.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arut Sapanon, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, stated that authorities are gathering evidence to ensure fairness for all parties involved. He noted that the foreign tourist has not yet filed any complaints.

Local administrative officials and police officers immediately inspected the establishment after the incident. The venue has temporarily closed as a gesture of responsibility and apology to officials, the public, and the tourists involved.

