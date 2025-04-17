Chinese Tourist Found Asleep After Crash in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A Chinese tourist’s night out in Pattaya in a series of collisions after he crashed into multiple parked vehicles and then fell asleep at the wheel, police reported today.

The Pattaya Police Station received a call at 4:30 a.m. on April 17 about an incident involving a pickup truck that had collided with three parked vehicles – two motorcycles and one car – causing significant damage.

The accident occurred on Pattaya 3 Road at the entrance of Soi 21 Chaloem Phra Kiat, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the pickup truck with its engine still running and a foreign national sleeping inside. The owners of the damaged vehicles were not present at the time.

According to witnesses, while reporters were documenting the accident scene, the driver attempted to flee but was too intoxicated to drive effectively. He stepped on the accelerator, causing his vehicle to crash again, resulting in severe damage to the front of his pickup truck that rendered it immobile.

The driver, visibly heavily intoxicated, then exited the vehicle to inspect the damage before walking to the back of his truck where he vomited profusely. After returning to his vehicle, he was seen opening the window and inducing himself to vomit again.

When police officers arrived and attempted to question him, the Chinese man was incoherent. Officers tried unsuccessfully to contact his relatives or acquaintances.

Police subsequently took the driver to the station for alcohol testing and are now working to contact the owners of the damaged vehicles to assess the property damage for legal proceedings against the Chinese tourist.



