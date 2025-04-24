Pakistani Man Arrested for Using Dead Thai’s ID Card for Ten Years

BANGKOK — Thai police have arrested a 41-year-old Pakistani national who had been living in Thailand for over a decade using the identification card of a deceased Thai citizen.

Mr. Zeshan, who had been residing in Thailand for more than ten years, was recently discovered to have been using the identification card of a deceased Thai person whose death had not been properly reported to authorities by relatives. Using this fraudulent identity, he had been living as a Thai citizen and accessing various rights and benefits reserved for Thai nationals.

Police Major General Wittaya Sriprasoetpap, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, revealed that Mr. Zeshan had used the fraudulent ID card to obtain a passport, which he then used to enter and exit Thailand more than 100 times. After confirming these facts, investigators gathered evidence and sought a court-issued arrest warrant.

With sufficient evidence in hand, Crime Suppression Division officers executed the arrest warrant at a residence in the Thung Khru area of Bangkok on April 24.

The Pakistani national faces multiple charges including using or presenting an ID card obtained through false evidence without having Thai nationality, falsely claiming Thai nationality to be registered in the civil registration system, providing false information to be recorded in official documents, forging and using forged documents, and forging and using a counterfeit passport. The suspect has denied all charges.

Arresting officers handed Mr. Zeshan over to investigators at the Crime Suppression Division for legal proceedings, while continuing to expand their investigation to prosecute others involved in the document forgery network.

