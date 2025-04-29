Tourists Cross the Line: Naked Poles in Phangan, Reckless Aussie in Phuket

KOH PHANGAN — While Koh Phangan and Phuket are well-known destinations welcoming international tourists, visitors cannot cross legal boundaries that protect local communities. Recently, a Polish couple was reported for standing naked in the street, while an Australian motorcyclist was reported to police for dangerous and disruptive motorcycle riding.

In the first incident, district officials, police officers, and tourist police in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani province received reports from locals on April 29 about a foreign couple embracing while completely naked in the middle of the road in Moo 1, Ban Tai subdistrict.

The couple reportedly showed no concern for passersby or vehicles. They later moved to lie naked on Ban Kai beach in Moo 4, Ban Tai subdistrict.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the foreign man and woman sunbathing naked as reported. Officials instructed the couple to put on clothes. The individuals were identified as Mr. Michal, 27, and Mrs. Klaudia, 24, both Polish nationals. Officials informed them that such behavior violates Thai law.

Police then took both individuals into custody at Koh Phangan Police Station on charges of committing an embarrassing act in public by exposing their bodies or committing other obscene acts, which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

In a separate incident in Phuket, social media posts showed a foreigner performing wheelies on a motorcycle along Wiset Road in Rawai, Muang district, Phuket province. The rider appeared to be enjoying himself with no regard for other vehicles on the road, causing locals to worry about potential danger and significant disturbance.

Following an investigation by patrol officers, detectives, and traffic police from Chalong Police Station, authorities determined that the incident in the video occurred before midnight on Sunday. The rider was identified as Mr. Daher, a 32-year-old Australian citizen.

On the evening of April 28, police had the motorcycle owner bring both the vehicle and Mr. Daher to meet with investigators at Chalong Police Station. After confirming he was the person in the video, police charged him with driving without regard for the safety or convenience of others and driving recklessly or in a frightening manner without concern for the safety of persons or property.

These offenses carry penalties of 5,000-20,000 baht in fines and up to one year imprisonment, or both.

