Elite Alumni Converge in Bangkok to Mark Dulwich Legacy and Welcome New Campus

Bangkok, Thailand – [April 24, 2025] – Renowned alumni, school leadership, and distinguished guests came together in Bangkok for a special evening marking a major milestone in the journey toward the opening of Dulwich College International School Bangkok (Dulwich Bangkok) in 2026. The event was honoured by the presence of esteemed alumni, including Mr Anand Panyarachun, former Prime Minister of Thailand, alongside several other prominent guests.

Event attendants gathered at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok to honour the rich heritage of founding school Dulwich College, the global growth of Dulwich College International, and gave a warm welcome to its newest campus. Leadership from London included Ms Fiona Angel, Acting Master of Dulwich College, while Dulwich College International (DCI) was represented by Chairman Fraser White from leading education group and parent company Education in Motion (EiM). Members of Chansamorn Wattanavekin’s family were also in attendance, represented by Mr Supol Wattanavekin and Mrs Panida Thepkanjana.

Rounding up the high-profile guest list was recently appointed Founding Head of College, Adam Gibson, who closed the evening with a presentation that not only unveiled an exclusive, first look into the interior design of Dulwich College Bangkok, but also gave a sincere show of gratitude to the legacy of the founding school. “The strong links between the Founding College in London and our international family of schools form a truly unique bond, bringing together a shared vision and ethos that will set the foundation for the extraordinary Dulwich story to embark upon a new chapter in Bangkok.”

Founded in London in 1619, Dulwich College is one of the UK’s oldest independent schools, with a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and respect for tradition. Over the past four centuries, the college has nurtured generations of students, including notable alumni such as scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and world leaders—each carrying forward the school’s values of integrity, curiosity, and service, and contributing to society in meaningful and distinctive ways. As part of its international expansion, today, Dulwich College stands at the heart of a global family of schools, bringing its time-honoured educational philosophy to students worldwide.

Speaking as a proud alumnus of Dulwich College, Mr Anand Panyarachun, who entered the college in 1948, shared how the values instilled by Dulwich have shaped his life. “The values I acquired over 75 years ago at Dulwich, such as the importance of integrity, accountability, respect for diversity and social justice still remain as relevant as ever in this day and age,” he stated.

“The establishment of Dulwich College Bangkok represents a bridge between Dulwich’s long-standing legacy and the promising future we are building together. It brings me great pride to know that young people in my home country, Thailand, will now benefit from the same kind of education that changed my life all those years ago… My hope for every student who walks the halls of Dulwich Bangkok is that they leave not only with a good education, but with the skills, commitment and determination to lead and contribute to building a better society for all,” said Mr Anand.

Ms Fiona Angel, Acting Master of Dulwich College, said that the gathering marked more than the celebration of a new school—it was a celebration of partnership, vision, and shared purpose. “Thailand has long been a valued part of the Dulwich story, with a thriving alumni network. As we expand into this vibrant city, we bring over 400 years of heritage, rooted in tradition, yet forward-looking. This new school will carry that legacy forward as part of our growing global family.”

Dulwich College International School Bangkok, slated to open its doors in August 2026, will proudly join the network of Dulwich College International schools spanning Singapore, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, and Suzhou, all under the stewardship of education group Education in Motion (EiM). This expansion signifies a steadfast commitment to upholding academic excellence and fostering holistic development among students globally, values that come from the founding school in London, Dulwich College. EiM has partnered with Sakol Sathapat, a prominent Thailand-based developer associated with Chansamorn Wattanavekin’s family, to make this vision of Dulwich Bangkok a reality.