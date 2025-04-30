Drunk Belgian Tourist Pays $1,050 After Wine Bottles Smashing

PATTAYA — A Belgian tourist has agreed to pay 35,000 baht ($1,050) in damages after going on a destructive rampage at a convenience store in Pattaya, Chonburi province.

The incident, which occurred around 4:00 a.m. on April 27, was captured in a series of viral videos posted by TikTok user @Mrbochkarev. The footage shows a foreign man, approximately 25 years old, pouring soft drinks over his own head at the payment counter before proceeding to knock over multiple bottles of wine from store shelves.

At least 10 wine bottles were smashed, leaving glass fragments and spilled wine across the floor, shocking store employees.

Police patrol officers from Bang Lamung Police Station quickly responded to the scene and detained the man, taking him to the police station. The TikTok videos, which featured Russian-language narration, went viral with many shares and the caption “Free visa, tourist, Pattaya madness,” sparking widespread discussion about tourist safety in the area.

On April 30, reporters visited the convenience store located in Soi Na Kluea 16, Pattaya-Na Kluea Road in Bang Lamung District. Store staff confirmed the incident occurred but said their headquarters had instructed them not to provide additional information.

Further investigation identified the perpetrator as Mr. Mustafa, a 25-year-old Belgian national. Police charged him with public intoxication and disorderly conduct before placing him in a holding cell to sober up.

After regaining sobriety, Mustafa agreed to pay 35,000 baht in compensation to the store. The convenience store management decided not to pursue further legal action, and the matter was settled by mutual agreement in the presence of investigating officers.

