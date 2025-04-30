Pichai Elevates Thai SELECT’s “Star” System to Boost Thai Cuisine Globally

April 30, 2025 – Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce, revealed that the Ministry has consistently supported the development and promotion of Thai food and restaurants since 1998. A key initiative has been the Thai SELECT certification mark, which builds consumer confidence worldwide by assuring that certified restaurants and products offer authentic Thai flavors, prepared with care and in accordance with traditional recipes, while meeting international quality standards.

With the continued global popularity of Thai cuisine, there are now over 18,852 Thai restaurants worldwide, of which 1,779 have received the Thai SELECT certification. In Thailand, 496 restaurants have also earned the mark. Additionally, more than 965 Thai ready-to-eat food products from 109 companies have been certified, demonstrating broad confidence in the quality standards of Thai food.

Mr. Pichai stated, “For over two decades, Thai SELECT has promoted and built global trust in Thai restaurants and food products. Today, the Ministry of Commerce aims to elevate Thai SELECT into a global brand that powerfully communicates with consumers worldwide. We’ve redesigned the logo and redefined the certification criteria, now symbolized by a ‘Star of Honor’ shaped like an orchid to reflect international quality, authentic Thai taste, and a charming dining experience.”

The elevated Thai SELECT certification will now be awarded across four tiers: Thai SELECT 1 Star, 2 Stars, 3 Stars, and Thai SELECT Casual, covering everything from affordable local eateries to premium fine-dining restaurants offering exquisite Thai cuisine. The assessment criteria have also been tightened, focusing on five main aspects: flavor and presentation, ambience and customer experience, hygiene standards, chef expertise, and ingredient quality.

Currently, 177 Thai restaurants abroad have received the new “Star of Honor”, including two restaurants awarded the highest 3-Star level: Plah in Norway and Boon Nam in Finland. Other restaurants are still under assessment based on the updated criteria, managed by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP)’s overseas offices.

Mr. Pichai added, “Before entering politics, I traveled often and frequently sampled Thai food in various countries. I encountered both excellent and disappointing

experiences. I want people around the world to taste genuine Thai cuisine, not versions that have been overly modified. Thai SELECT is a guarantee that a restaurant offers authentic and high-standard Thai food. I’ve personally handed out Thai SELECT certifications abroad, and to enhance global understanding, we’ve introduced the new star-based system similar to the familiar Michelin Star standard.”

He also shared that the Ministry is stepping up its communication strategy for Thai SELECT through domestic and international marketing campaigns, while expanding to new media platforms—including developing online games—to reach a younger global audience. This is a key step in positioning Thai cuisine as a soft power that drives the country’s economy, aligned with the government’s policy to boost income by increasing product value and enhancing Thailand’s image as the “Kitchen of the World.”

“In the future, I want people everywhere to recognize that if you’re looking for quality Thai food, look for the Thai SELECT mark, whether in Thailand or abroad. I encourage Thai people to explore Thai SELECT restaurants near them, or to look for the mark when traveling. You’ll be assured of a truly authentic Thai experience. And if a restaurant fails to maintain its standards, its star rating will be downgraded—to ensure consumers always receive the best,” said Mr. Pichai.

For more information on the Thai SELECT certification or to apply, please visit: www.thaiselect.com