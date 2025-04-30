Thai Interior Minister Rebukes Governor Over Chinese Advisor

PRACHINBURI — Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has publicly reprimanded the Governor of Prachinburi for appointing a Chinese national as an advisor, calling the decision inappropriate and wasteful.

The controversial appointment, which was quickly revoked following public backlash, has highlighted growing tensions in Thai-Chinese relations amid increased scrutiny of foreign business interests in Thailand.

The controversy began when Facebook news site CSI LA published a government document dated April 21, 2025, showing the appointment of a Chinese national as advisor to the governor of Prachinburi. The advisor was to provide recommendations and advice on various issues useful to the administration of the province.

Governor Asks Public to Forgive Him

Governor Weerapun Dee-on held a press conference on April 30 at Prachin Buri Provincial Hall after ordering the withdrawal of the appointment on April 29, citing it as inappropriate and potentially harmful to the government.

“I accept the mistake that occurred and take this as a lesson that when a provincial governor takes any action, it must be done with careful consideration, primarily focusing on the benefits to the people and the country. I assure you that an incident of this nature will not happen again, and I hope the public will forgive me. I will continue to perform my duties with dedication for the benefit of the people of Prachin Buri,” the Governor stated.

EEC and the Twin Cities of China

Later, the Prachin Buri Provincial Office issued a formal statement on the appointment and its subsequent annulment:

“Prachin Buri Province was asked by the local Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Tourism Industry Council and private sector representatives to promote relations between the twin cities of Changchun (Jilin Province) and Dongguan (Guangdong Province) in China — cities known for their economic development, particularly in the fields of agriculture, tourism and industrial production.

For this reason, the province appointed Mr. Juncheng Zhu, a senior executive of Prachin Latex Co., Ltd. as a consultant as he is fluent in both Thai and Chinese, which is beneficial for the cooperation.”

The statement continued, explaining that as Prachin Buri prepared for development under the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and increased foreign investment, local private sector stakeholders proposed the appointment of an expert foreign consultant to assist with provincial planning.

Revoke the Appointment

The province clarified that there were no ill intentions in appointing a Chinese consultant, but merely a desire to maintain good relations with the said Chinese cities.

“After public criticism in various media, the province decided to revoke the appointment on April 29, 2025 and reported the matter to the Ministry of the Interior. Prachin Buri province sincerely apologizes to the public and media and confirms that it did not intend to cause misunderstanding by appointing a foreign advisor,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Sombat Sittimongkol, 56, Chairman of the Prachin Buri Chamber of Commerce and another advisor to the Governor, announced his resignation to show responsibility, and asked for understanding for the Governor, who he claimed had no ill intentions.

Wastes Government Paper

However, Interior Minister Anutin, who oversees provincial governors throughout the country, stated that the Prachin Buri Governor deserves criticism. He has instructed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior to warn and reprimand him for inappropriate actions.

He added that appointing advisors only wastes government paper, and that a provincial governor must have maturity. He dismissed using the EEC area as an excuse for the appointment.

Celebration Turns Tension

Despite the close historical and cultural ties between Thailand and China, which this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, there have been a number of incidents in 2025 that have disrupted the celebratory mood. These include the case of Chinese actress Wang Xing, who was involved in fraud in Myanmar, which led to a crackdown, and Thailand’s deportation of 40 Uyghur prisoners to China, which was condemned by the US and European countries.

The collapse of the State Audit Office building on March 28, following an earthquake in Myanmar, has also contributed to tensions. The building was constructed by a joint venture between China Railway No. 10 and Italian-Thai Development PCL. The case is now the subject of a special investigation.

