Chinese Smuggler’s Fake Perfume Empire in Bangkok Crumbles After 3 Years

BANGKOK — Thai Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) police have intensified their crackdown on illegal Chinese businesses, raiding five warehouses in Bangkok and seizing more than 30,000 counterfeit luxury brand perfume products intended for the Thai market, with a total value exceeding 4 million baht ($131,000).

On May 3, officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division conducted an operation to dismantle a network importing counterfeit goods from abroad. The raids targeted five locations in Ratburana and Bukkhalo areas of Bangkok, where authorities seized 34,806 pieces of counterfeit brand-name perfumes with a total value of 4,361,200 baht.

This operation was an extension of a recent investigation in which authorities searched and seized illegal cosmetic and perfume products from a Thai seller. Further investigation revealed that the products had been purchased from a Chinese investor who had been smuggling goods from China.

The smugglers employed a strategy of renting multiple storage locations to conceal their operations and evade detection by authorities. Investigators conducted surveillance until they identified the product storage sites before gathering evidence and obtaining court orders to search and seize the illegal goods.

Police Major General Pattanasak Buppasuwan, Commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, stated that further investigation revealed the Chinese investor behind the operation used Cambodian nominee bank accounts to receive payments from illegal sales.

The seized counterfeit perfumes featured packaging that closely mimicked genuine products, though the contents were of poor quality. The operation focused on wholesale distribution to Thai merchants who would then resell the products through various channels, including online platforms and retail shops, affecting consumers on a large scale.

According to investigators, this operation has been running for approximately three years. Authorities are now working to apprehend the Chinese investor on charges of jointly selling unregistered cosmetics, selling cosmetics without Thai-language labels without permission, and selling cosmetics without Thai-language labels.

All seized evidence has been transferred to investigating officers at the Consumer Protection Police Division.

Police Major General Pattanasak warned consumers against purchasing cosmetics or perfumes simply because they appear inexpensive, advising them to buy from reliable sources as counterfeit products can cause physical harm including respiratory irritation, nasal mucosa inflammation, allergic rashes, and in some cases severe allergic reactions that may lead to high blood pressure, dizziness, vomiting, and nausea.

He also issued a warning to those smuggling and selling illegal products to cease such activities immediately, stating that police officers will continue to expand their investigation and enforcement efforts. Anyone found in violation will face full legal consequences.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the Consumer Protection Police Division hotline at 1135 or via their Facebook page “Consumer Protection Police Division Consumer Alert.

