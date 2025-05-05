Bangkok Quick Arrest in Turkish Tourist Phone Snatching

BANGKOK — Thai police have arrested a 26-year-old Thai man for snatching a mobile phone from a Turkish tourist who had just asked him for directions near Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok.

The tourist, 33-year-old Mr. Deniz, filed a police report around 5:00 p.m. on May 4, claiming his phone was stolen in central Bangkok by a motorcyclist near Hua Lamphong Railway Station.

After reviewing CCTV footage and investigating the scene, police identified a suspect who had fled to a hotel room in the Hua Lamphong area of Pathumwan district, not far from where the incident occurred.

On May 5, police officers went to investigate the hotel where the suspect was staying. Upon arrival, they found a Honda Sonic motorcycle with Yasothon province license plates parked in front of the hotel, matching the suspect’s vehicle. Officers then went to the suspect’s room and found him wearing clothes that matched those of the person who had snatched the Turkish man’s property.

Police arrested 26-year-old Sarun, who confessed to stealing the victim’s property. He admitted to taking advantage of the moment after the foreigner had asked for directions. Sarun then sold the stolen phone at a shop on Suea Pa Road for 600 baht.

Police took Sarun to the investigation room at Pathumwan Police Station and invited Mr. Deniz to identify the suspect. Sarun was charged with theft and robbery, offenses that carry penalties of up to five years imprisonment and fines of up to 100,000 baht. Meanwhile, officers are working to recover the phone to return it to the Turkish tourist.

