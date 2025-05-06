Seven Russian Tourists Sickened by Wild Fruits in Surat Thani

SURAT THANI — Three of seven Russian tourists had to be admitted to Surat Thani’s hospitals after eating wild fruits, which belong to the Diospyros family, in the Khao Na Luang Dharma Park area in Ton Yuan subdistrict, Phanom district, Surat Thani province on Monday.

The Takhunphanom Rescue Center in Phanom district received a report at 1:30 p.m. on May 5 about a group of foreign tourists (5 women, 2 men) who ate wild fruits in the Khao Na Luang Dharma Park. The tourists showed symptoms of intoxication, chest tightness, vomiting, and drowsiness, but remained conscious.

Initially, rescue personnel transported five patients with moderate symptoms, lethargy, and foaming at the mouth to two hospitals, while two who had mild symptoms declined hospital treatment. Doctors and nurses provided stomach pumping (laxatives) and symptom treatment while consulting with the Poison Center at Mahidol University.

Later, Miss Spirina, aged 45, and Miss Sierova, aged 50, who had initially shown mild symptoms of chest tightness and severe vomiting, had to be admitted to the hospital. The other two tourists with mild symptoms were able to return to their accommodations.

Advertisement

Another patient, Mrs. Natalia, aged 42, who experienced chest tightness and severe vomiting, remained under observation at Ban Takhun Hospital.

Initial investigation revealed that all the foreign tourists were Russian nationals who had traveled in a chartered vehicle from Phuket province and stopped to visit the Khao Na Luang Dharma Park, where they found and ate wild fruits, after which they experienced dizziness and vomiting.

Later, Phanom district public health officials identified the suspicious fruit as “Phol Sam Klur” (Three Friends Fruit), which belongs to the Diospyros family that may cause toxic symptoms if consumed fresh without proper preparation.

Khao Na Luang Dharma Park is better known among Thai people than foreign tourists, as it is a Buddhist monastery and features Buddhist architecture, including the floating pagoda of Phra Phutthasilawadi. It was constructed with laterite from Kamphaeng Phet and sits atop a limestone mountain nearly 300 meters above ground level. The park is also famous for its beautiful mountain scenery and peaceful, cool atmosphere.

____________