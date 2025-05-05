Police Issue Summons To Ukrainian Woman Over Phuket Condo Damage

PHUKET — Authorities in Phuket have issued a first summons to a Ukrainian national accused of vandalizing a rental condominium owned by a Thai citizen, according to local police.

Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, Superintendent of Wichit Police Station, confirmed that investigators are seeking to question the woman, who allegedly damaged property inside the condominium unit located in Wichit Subdistrict. The suspect is reportedly a friend of the tenant who was renting the property.

“The suspect has failed to respond to our initial summons,” Colonel Thongkliang stated. “We will issue a second summons shortly, and if she fails to appear again, we will request a court-approved arrest warrant.”

Police investigations have determined that the Ukrainian woman remains in Phuket and has not left Thailand. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as they pursue legal action in the property damage case.

Advertisement

The incident comes amid growing concerns about property damage in tourist accommodation across the island province, which relies heavily on its rental and hospitality sectors.

Meanwhile, the condo room owner has clarified the situation after being misunderstood by internet users who believed she had refused to return the 32,000 baht ($965) deposit to the tenant, allegedly causing the Ukrainian woman to damage the rental property in retaliation.

Advertisement

The owner explained that the 32,000 baht was a security deposit against damage, and she had no intention of withholding it. However, returning the deposit required following proper procedures outlined in the contract between both parties’ agents. She could not return the deposit immediately for several reasons:

The rental agreement clearly stated that the deposit would be returned within 14 days after deducting expenses, and she was prepared to return it immediately if everything was in order. She would only transfer money to the account of the person who signed the contract, regardless of which country the account was in. However, the QR code sent by the agency was not in the name of the contract holder. Before the tenant vacated the property, the owner’s agent requested a video call to inspect the condition of the room, but the tenant was unable to comply, preventing the owner from assessing the room’s condition. Upon verification, it was discovered that the contract holder was Russian, not the Ukrainian woman claiming the refund, who had not been registered as a co-occupant during the rental period. The tenant had outstanding charges including water, electricity, and other items, yet demanded a full refund.

“I couldn’t return the 32,000 baht deposit to someone who wasn’t on the contract,” the owner stated. “Would you return money to someone you don’t know? I want authorities to bring in the tenant for questioning quickly so the public can learn the truth. I’ve become a victim in the public eye, even though I’ve done nothing wrong, while my property has been damaged,” she said.

___________

Previous report: Ukrainian Woman Wanted After Trashing Phuket Condo Interior