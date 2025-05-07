Fake Chinese VIP Tour Guide Arrested Near Bangkok Landmark

BANGKOK — Tourist Police have arrested a Chinese national for illegally operating an unauthorized tour business near Bangkok’s Grand Palace, authorities announced today.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Mr. Yue, was apprehended near Tha Chang Pier on Maharaj Road after officers observed him escorting tourists to the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew in a luxury vehicle.

According to police, Liu was attempting to evade detection by personally driving tourists and managing all aspects of the tour under the guise of a premium VIP travel experience that was being marketed through online platforms.

The arrest came following orders from Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pheuakum, Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Phongsiam Meekhanthong, Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau (Investigation), who had initiated a crackdown on criminal activities focusing on the “Ten Prohibited Groups,” with particular emphasis on illegal tour guides and unauthorized tour operators.

Advertisement

Liu faces charges of operating a tour business without a license and working as a foreigner without proper authorization.

Crackdown on Nominee Tour Businesses

This arrest coincides with a recent initiative announced by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in collaboration with five government agencies: the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Department of Business Development, the Department of Special Investigation, the Tourist Police Bureau, and the Immigration Bureau.

This joint task force, known as the “Joint Operations Center for Solving Problems of Tourism Businesses Using Thai Nominees” or JOCST, aims to combat the issues of nominee tour businesses and illegal guides.

Ms. Natreeya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, stated that this collaboration will help monitor tour companies and guides while strictly enforcing laws to elevate standards and safety in Thailand’s tourism industry.

The task force will inspect tour companies and guide operations in major tourist destinations nationwide.

Ongoing Enforcement Efforts

Mr. Jaturon Phakdeewanich, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, reported that between October 2024 and March 2025, authorities inspected 940 tour companies and 338 tour guides across the country. The top three violations found among tour companies were operating without proper licensing, failure to display business permits, and lack of insurance coverage for tourists.

For tour guides, the primary infractions were operating without a license and failure to show work orders. The Department urges tour companies to renew their licenses properly, which can be done 30 days before expiration, and to always provide accident insurance for tourists.

Advertisement

Interested parties can contact any of the eight nationwide branches of the Tourism Business and Guide Registration Office for information on proper licensing procedures.

Officials expressed gratitude to citizens who have provided information about illegal tour operators and guides through the Department of Tourism’s Facebook page or via email at [email protected] and [email protected], noting that public assistance has greatly enhanced the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts in the tourism sector.

________________