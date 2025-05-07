Russian Man Caught with Swallowed Hashish on Koh Phangan

KOH PHANGAN — A 36-year-old Russian man has been arrested on Koh Phangan after smuggling cannabis resin into Thailand by swallowing it to evade customs inspection, according to local authorities.

Tourist police on Koh Phangan received a tip-off about a foreigner selling drugs to tourists near a convenient store in the Maduawan area of Koh Phangan, Surat Thani province, on the evening of May 6th. Officers from the Tourist Police and local authorities conducted surveillance and approached Mr. Denis, a 36-year-old Russian citizen.

During questioning, Denis appeared nervous, sweating profusely and behaving erratically, consistent with drug use. Officers noticed him repeatedly attempting to conceal his bag, which prompted a search. Inside, they discovered dark sticky substances wrapped in condoms and dried magic mushrooms in glass containers.

Multiple Drugs Seized

When officers attempted to search Denis’s person, he initially refused but eventually consented. The search revealed four bags of white powder hidden around his waistband, later identified as cocaine weighing 9.42 grams. Authorities also seized 13.56 grams of magic mushrooms and 415.72 grams of hashish (cannabis resin).

Confession and Charges

During interrogation, Denis confessed that he had smuggled the hashish from Bhutan by swallowing multiple condom-wrapped packages to avoid detection at customs checkpoints. After arriving on Koh Phangan, he expelled the packages from his body and planned to sell them to tourists at high prices for substantial profit.

Denis stated he had purchased the cocaine from an unidentified foreigner on a beach on Koh Phangan for 4,000 baht ($122) per gram.

He faces multiple charges including: possession of Category 2 narcotics (cocaine), possession of Category 5 narcotics (magic mushrooms), consumption of Category 2 narcotics, and possession of controlled herbs exceeding legally permitted amounts.

Part of Larger Network

Tourist police investigations revealed this case connects to previously identified international drug networks operating on Koh Phangan. Authorities report they’ve been monitoring target groups involved in drug trafficking on the island and have intelligence on their body-concealment smuggling methods.

