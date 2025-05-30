Chiang Mai Rehearses Procedures for Granting Legal Immigration Status 

CHIANG MAI — Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Siwa Thamikanon chaired a meeting on May 29, 2025 to clarify and prepare for the implementation of granting legal immigration status and residency in Thailand in line with the Cabinet Approval.

This is ahead of the formal implementation by the Ministry of Interior. Officials from the Bureau of Internal Security Affairs (BISA), Department of Provincial Administration, were present to provide guidance and ensure that the correct procedures are understood.

The initiative stems from a Cabinet meeting on October 29, 2024, where officials discussed solutions to problems related to statelessness and the legal status of people who have resided in Thailand for an extended period of time, including children born in the Kingdom.

The proposal submitted by the National Security Council (NSC) was approved to allow long-term migrants, especially ethnic minorities, who are currently awaiting status determination to quickly obtain legal immigration status and residence permits (through a residence certificate).

Advertisement

The government is endeavouring to streamline and reduce the processing time from 270 days to just 5 days. To achieve this, the Ministry of Provincial Administration has tasked BISA to explain the procedures to provincial officials nationwide.

The groups eligible for this status are divided into two categories:

People who have immigrated to Thailand and have lived in Thailand for a long time, such as ethnic minorities. Their children who were born in Thailand but have not obtained Thai citizenship.

Other groups such as migrant workers, refugees or foreigners with passports are not covered by this cabinet decision.

In Chiang Mai province, there are 75,935 people who are stateless or have no legal registration status. During May 29-30, 2025, BISA officials visit Wiang Haeng and Chiang Dao districts to advise local officials in charge of citizenship and legal status issues.

They also review the application documents submitted by authorised persons to reduce red tape and close loopholes for corruption. The official implementation of this measure is expected to begin at the end of June 2025, subject to publication in the Royal Gazette.

Following the meeting, Chiang Mai may invite district chiefs, deputy district chiefs and relevant officials to further discussions across the province based on the BISA’s recommendations.

Each district and commune chief will then be tasked with interviewing and briefing eligible individuals to ensure that all required documents are ready and submitted correctly. This will help to speed up processing and improve administrative efficiency.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesperson Trisalee Trisornakul announced in Bangkok on May 30 that the ministry has instructed all districts to prepare operational procedures for granting foreign status according to the Cabinet resolution of October 29, 2024, with applications accepted starting June 30.

Advertisement

The process involves five steps:

1. Target Group Meetings – Districts will visit target areas to verify document accuracy, qualifications, and evidence before the law takes effect.

2. Document Screening – Officials will review and screen all documentation.

3. Complete Documentation – When documents are verified as complete and accurate, districts may record the individuals’ names and notify them of their eligibility to apply.

4. Incomplete Documentation – If documents are incorrect, districts must schedule appointments for applicants to correct survey forms.

5. Local Adaptation – Each district can adjust the preparation procedures to suit local contexts for maximum service efficiency.

The ministry emphasized that districts have flexibility to modify procedures according to their specific circumstances to provide the most effective service to residents.

_________