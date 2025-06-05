Singaporean and Chinese Fugitives Arrested at Bangkok Airports

BANGKOK — Thai immigration police arrested two wanted suspects at Bangkok’s international airports in separate cases. The first involved a Singaporean national caught for tax evasion before boarding a flight home at Suvarnabhumi Airport, while the second case saw a Chinese man wanted for fraud in Pattaya apprehended at Don Mueang Airport.

In the first case, Police and Immigration officers jointly arrested a 71-year-old Singaporean businessman, Mr. Liu, at Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 4 as he was preparing to return to Singapore, following an arrest warrant issued last month.

Liu faces charges of jointly evading or attempting to evade value-added tax, committing fraudulent acts through deception or schemes, or similar methods in connection with his role as an authorized director of Isentia Monitoring Services (Thailand) Co., Ltd. from July 1 to October 30, 2015.

The case began when representatives from the Revenue Department filed a complaint with the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) requesting legal action against the company, which operates information services. Tax audits revealed the registered business operator reported zero sales revenue, sales tax, purchase amounts, and purchase tax, resulting in no net tax liability. However, investigators found the company actually generated business income, making their tax filings incorrect.

Further examination of the company’s VAT returns showed additional inaccuracies in their tax declarations. The Revenue Department assessed damages of approximately 5,239,319 baht (around $160,430).

When ECD investigators issued summons for company directors to acknowledge the charges, none appeared, leading authorities to believe they had fled. The Phra Khanong Criminal Court subsequently issued arrest warrants for the responsible directors.

Police tracked Liu’s movements and learned of his planned departure to Singapore before apprehending him at the immigration checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

During questioning, Liu denied the charges but acknowledged having served as an authorized director of the company. He has been transferred to ECD investigators for further legal proceedings.

In the second case, immigration officers at Don Mueang Airport arrested Mr. LI, a 38-year-old Chinese national, as he prepared to board a flight to Da Nang, Vietnam. The arrest was made after discovering he was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court on June 4, 2025, for fraud charges.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect and victim were formerly friends. The suspect had requested to exchange Chinese yuan with the victim for USDT digital currency for investment purposes. The victim transferred 38,712.77 USDT tokens, valued at over 1.26 million baht, in exchange for 178,000 yuan. However, the suspect failed to transfer the agreed amount of yuan, prompting the victim to file a police complaint.

Following the arrest, Don Mueang Airport immigration officials coordinated with Pattaya Police Station to transfer the suspect for further legal proceedings on June 5.

