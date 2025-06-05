Singaporean Businessman Nabbed at Thai Airport in Tax Case

BANGKOK— Police and Immigration officers jointly arrested a 71-year-old Singaporean businessman, Mr. Liu, at Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 4 as he was preparing to return to Singapore, following an arrest warrant issued last month.

Liu faces charges of jointly evading or attempting to evade value-added tax, committing fraudulent acts through deception or schemes, or similar methods in connection with his role as an authorized director of Isentia Monitoring Services (Thailand) Co., Ltd. from July 1 to October 30, 2015.

The case began when representatives from the Revenue Department filed a complaint with the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) requesting legal action against the company, which operates information services. Tax audits revealed the registered business operator reported zero sales revenue, sales tax, purchase amounts, and purchase tax, resulting in no net tax liability. However, investigators found the company actually generated business income, making their tax filings incorrect.

Further examination of the company’s VAT returns showed additional inaccuracies in their tax declarations. The Revenue Department assessed damages of approximately 5,239,319 baht (around $160,430).

When ECD investigators issued summons for company directors to acknowledge the charges, none appeared, leading authorities to believe they had fled. The Phra Khanong Criminal Court subsequently issued arrest warrants for the responsible directors.

Police tracked Liu’s movements and learned of his planned departure to Singapore before apprehending him at the immigration checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

During questioning, Liu denied the charges but acknowledged having served as an authorized director of the company. He has been transferred to ECD investigators for further legal proceedings.

