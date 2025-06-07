Thai Police Probe Scandalously Dumped $366K Cash

BANGKOK — What began as a bizarre discovery of 12 million baht ($366,000) in cash hidden in a plastic container and dumped at a condominium garbage disposal area in Nonthaburi province has escalated into a politically charged investigation amid suspicions of corruption, as the money’s owner is revealed to be the husband of a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) member.

The unexpected case came to light when Ms. Usa spotted a large plastic container in good condition placed in front of garbage bins near the elevator on the 4th floor of Muang Thong Thani Condominium in Ban Mai Sub-district, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi. Thinking the container could be reused, she opened it to find old clothes on top, but was shocked to discover thick bundles of cash underneath.

Ms. Usa called Ms. Bua, a 40-year-old scrap collector she knew, to witness the discovery due to concerns the money might be connected to criminal activity. Ms. Bua, who later became a witness in the case, said she and another friend examined the money and recorded video while opening the container before calling police.

The investigation revealed the cash totaled 12 million baht ($366,000), with tax-related documents also found beside the plastic container.

Police investigation identified the money’s owner as Thawiwat Sengkaew, a resident of the same condominium building who lives on the 5th floor. He presented himself to Pak Kret Police Station claiming ownership of the money, explaining that recent flooding had inundated his room. He said he doesn’t regularly stay there but checks weekly, and when he returned on June 4 to find his room flooded, he hurriedly disposed of water-damaged items, mistakenly thinking the container held only unwanted clothes.

Thawiwat insisted the money came from his work as a lawyer and was withdrawn from the bank in 2020 when he intended to enter politics, but kept it in the room due to theft concerns.

However, Thawiwat’s explanation hasn’t closed the case, particularly given his background as an advisor to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and husband of a director-level official at the NACC office. This has prompted an NACC investigation into whether the official properly declared assets.

The incredible claim that someone could forget 12 million baht and accidentally throw it away has triggered an intensive police investigation. Police Colonel Kittithanet Thanantweesin, Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander, personally questioned Thawiwat.

The Nonthaburi police chief stated that officers have seized the money pending verification of its withdrawal and owner identification, requiring money trail verification with coordination from the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to send specialist investigators.

Regarding the flooded condominium room, building management confirmed Thawiwat’s unit was indeed flooded with supporting evidence. However, CCTV cameras on the 5th floor near Thawiwat’s room have been non-functional since April repairs were reported, and no cameras cover the 4th floor garbage disposal area near the elevator.

Authorities plan additional forensic examination of the cash bundles, focusing on the banknotes themselves and potentially testing for latent fingerprints and DNA evidence.

