Thailand Restricts Border Crossings as Cambodia Tensions Escalate

BANGKOK — Thailand has implemented strict control measures at all border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian frontier following escalating tensions and Cambodia’s refusal to de-escalate the situation, according to official statements from both military and diplomatic sources on June 7.

The Royal Thai Army, under the command of Army Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk, issued Order No. 806/2568 on June 7, authorizing comprehensive border control measures after what officials described as repeated Cambodian encroachments into Thai territory.

According to the Army order, Cambodian civilians and armed personnel have “repeatedly and continuously encroached into Thai territory” and undertaken provocative actions including singing the Cambodian national anthem and entering armed into clearly sovereign Thai territory, particularly in the Chong Bok area, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

Diplomatic Efforts Rebuffed

At a joint briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information, alongside Defense Ministry and Royal Thai Army representatives, explained that the measures became necessary after Cambodia rejected Thailand’s demands to withdraw military forces to their positions prior to a brief clash on May 28.

“This reflects the lack of good intention and lack of good faith to cooperate with the Thai side in normalizing the situation,” the Foreign Ministry statement said, noting that Cambodia had not only refused to comply with the 2000 MOU between the two countries but had also reinforced its troops instead.

The Army order detailed that despite Thai forces responding “peacefully engaging in dialogue, explaining the situation, and pushing back individuals in accordance with peaceful principles while showing restraint,” Cambodian personnel “persisted in their incursions and provocative behavior openly and without cessation.”

Security Council Authorization

Following a National Security Council meeting on June 6, 2025, the Royal Thai Army was assigned to control the opening and closing of all types of border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border as deemed appropriate to uphold national security.

The 1st Army Area, through the Commander of the Burapha Task Force, and the 2nd Army Area, through the Commander of the Suranaree Task Force, have been authorized to determine necessary measures, criteria, procedures, conditions, and timeframes for border crossings within their respective areas.

Different measures will be applied at various border crossing points along the frontier, in accordance with the level of tension and level of cooperation extended by the Cambodian side in resolving the issues.

Balancing Security and Humanitarian Concerns

“It should be underlined that the main objective of the Thai side is to maintain safety of both Thai and Cambodian people in border areas, and to maintain peace and order along the Thai-Cambodian border,” The Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized. “The Thai side will take into consideration the necessary care to ensure that any measures will not impact trade, livelihood and the wellbeing of people from both sides, including the humanitarian dimension.”

The Army order specifically requires commanders to “consider the needs of trade and the daily lives of the local populations of both countries” while maintaining the authority to close or open border checkpoints when necessary to protect Thai sovereignty, territorial integrity, and citizen safety.

Treaty Violations Cited

Thai officials accused Cambodia of violating the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, signed on February 24, 1976, which underpins peaceful coexistence among ASEAN members. The Army order stated that Cambodia’s military buildup and construction of fortifications “clearly indicate a lack of cooperation with Thailand’s peaceful intentions.”

“These provocations, and the build-up of military forces, indicate a clear intent to use force. This is unacceptable and poses a serious threat to Thailand’s sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity,” the order stated.

Specific Border Control Measures Implemented

Later at 7:10 PM, Police General Benjapol Dechatiwong Na Ayudhya, Commander of the Burapha Task Force, issued an urgent letter to the Sa Kaeo Provincial Governor regarding control measures for permanent border checkpoints and trade relaxation points in the Sa Kaeo border area, with attached Army orders and operational guidelines for relevant security agencies as follows:

1. Ban Khlong Luek Permanent Border Checkpoint, Aranyaprathet District

Operating hours adjusted from the normal Sa Kaeo Immigration schedule of 6:00 AM-10:00 PM to 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Thai nationals traveling for gambling and tourism are prohibited from exiting the country

Cambodian traders may cross with valid passports or Border Pass only, with validity reduced from 14 days to 7 days as determined by Sa Kaeo Immigration

Humanitarian medical transfers permitted only with approval from the Thai-Cambodian Border Coordination Office, 1st Army Area Operations Center

Thai nationals working or trading in Cambodia may exit with passports or Border Pass validity reduced from 14 days to 7 days

Trucks with 6 wheels or more prohibited; must use Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge checkpoint only

2. Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge Permanent Border Checkpoint (Nong Ian-Stung Bot), Aranyaprathet District

Operating hours adjusted from normal 6:00 AM-6:00 PM to 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Trucks with 6 wheels or more prohibited; must use Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge checkpoint only

3. Ban Khao Din Permanent Border Checkpoint, Khlong Hat District

Operating hours adjusted from normal 6:00 AM-6:00 PM to 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Thai nationals traveling for gambling and tourism prohibited from exiting

Cambodian traders may cross with valid passports or Border Pass only, validity reduced from 14 days to 7 days

Humanitarian medical transfers permitted only with approval from Thai-Cambodian Border Coordination Office

Thai workers and traders may exit with passport/Border Pass validity reduced to 7 days

Trucks with 6 wheels or more must use Friendship Bridge checkpoint only

4. Ban Ta Phraya Trade Relaxation Point, Ta Phraya District

Operating hours: 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

Normal border crossings with enhanced screening; military personnel have discretion to allow or deny passage

Large trucks prohibited; must use Friendship Bridge checkpoint

5. Ban Nong Prue Trade Relaxation Point, Aranyaprathet District

Operating hours: 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

Normal border crossings with enhanced screening; military discretion applies

Large trucks prohibited; must use Friendship Bridge checkpoint

All measures are to be strictly implemented effective June 7, 2025.

Call for De-escalation

Despite implementing the border measures, Thailand continues to call on Cambodia to reduce tension levels to prevent unnecessary escalation. The Foreign Ministry spokesman said Thailand remains ready to use bilateral mechanisms, particularly the Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting scheduled for June 14, and other mechanisms based on mutual respect and sincerity.

“Thailand remains committed to peaceful coexistence and seeks to reduce tensions through reasoned negotiation, while ensuring that citizens of both nations do not suffer unduly from the current tensions,” the Army order concluded.

