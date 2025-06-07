Russian Couple Accused of Fleeing Pattaya Massage Parlor Without Payment

PATTAYA — A massage parlor employee in Pattaya has filed a police complaint against a Russian couple who allegedly fled without paying for services in the early hours of June 6.

Ms. Anyamanee Thantim, 48, an employee at Smooth Day Thai Massage located in Soi Phra Tamnak 5, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, reported the incident to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station, Khong Dong Tan branch on June 7. She provided CCTV footage as evidence to pursue legal action against the Russian tourists.

According to Ms. Anyamanee’s account, the Russian couple, aged approximately 30-40 years old and well-dressed like typical tourists, entered the establishment requesting traditional Thai massage services. The pair specifically asked for a “full course” massage package, which the parlor was prepared to provide, and staff members were assigned according to the customers’ preferences.

After the massage session was completed, staff informed the couple of the service charges. The Russian tourists then began showing reluctance to pay, prompting the establishment to explain that different massage packages carried different prices. When the couple expressed dissatisfaction with the rates, the parlor offered a compromise by charging them the basic package rate of 350 baht per person per hour to avoid confrontation.

The couple agreed to pay via bank transfer and showed what appeared to be a payment slip to the staff. However, when the parlor checked their account, no money had been received. By this time, the couple had already rushed to their black automatic motorcycle and sped away, ignoring staff requests to wait for verification.

Ms. Anyamanee stated that CCTV cameras clearly captured the incident, showing the Russian nationals fleeing on their black automatic motorcycle. The establishment has posted the footage on social media and shared it with local news outlets as a warning to other business operators to exercise caution.

The incident comes during a particularly challenging period for local businesses, as the economy remains sluggish and the area is experiencing low tourist season. Ms. Anyamanee emphasized that falling victim to such incidents during these difficult times causes significant hardship for small business owners.

The case remains under investigation by Pattaya police authorities.

