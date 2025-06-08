Russian DJ Arrested for Drug Dealing Through AI System on Koh Phangan

KOH PHAGNAN — Tourist police on Koh Phangan have arrested a 37-year-old Russian DJ who had turned to drug dealing, using sophisticated AI-powered automated sales systems to distribute narcotics to tourists.

The arrest of Mr. Vigen came after Koh Phangan tourist police received reports of a foreign DJ suspected of selling drugs to tourists in the area. Working jointly with local police, officers conducted an undercover investigation and arranged to purchase drugs through a messaging app.

On June 7, police apprehended the Russian national at Hua Thian Pier in Tambon Ban Tai, Koh Phangan District. Despite attempting to flee when he realized he was meeting with police officers, and throwing away drug evidence, arrest team officers retrieved the discarded narcotics from nearby rocks.

Evidence seized included: 2.20 grams of cocaine, 1.12 grams of MDMA (brown tablets in zip-lock plastic bags), Ketamine, Electronic cigarettes, and 13,000 baht in cash used in the sting operation.

Vigen faces multiple drug-related charges, including possession of Category 1 and Category 2 narcotics for distribution, unauthorized sale of Category 2 narcotics (cocaine), and charges related to electronic cigarettes for concealing and selling goods that had not cleared customs procedures without authorization from customs officials.

Sophisticated AI Sales System Exposed

During interrogation, Vigen confessed to using Telegram specifically for drug transactions through an automated AI system with a step-by-step purchasing process: 1. Select drug type, 2 Choose location coordinates (Phuket, Samui, Phangan, Krabi, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Pattaya), 3. Payment through digital currency systems, and 4. System sends photo and coordinates where drugs are hidden.

The suspect explained he turned to drug dealing after becoming unemployed as a party DJ, needing income to support his family. His established reputation as “DJ Vigen” on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui helped him easily find customers for drug sales.

Growing Concern Over Automated Drug Networks

This arrest has revealed to police that AI-powered automated drug sales systems represent a new method causing serious proliferation among foreign tourists visiting Koh Phangan and Koh Samui areas.

The case highlights the evolving nature of drug trafficking operations targeting Thailand’s popular tourist destinations, with dealers leveraging both technology and their social connections to expand their criminal networks.

