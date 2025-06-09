German, Danish Men Both 66 Die at Phuket Residences

PHUKET — Two tragic incidents occurred as a 66-year-old German man and a 66-year-old Danish tourist both died at residences in Kathu district, Phuket, on Sunday. Both cases are believed to be related to their respective health conditions.

In the first case, German national Mr. Rainer was found dead at his residence where he lived alone on Hua Khuan Soi 1, Moo 3, Kamala subdistrict, Kathu district. Authorities discovered a rope believed to have been used for suicide near the stairs leading to the second floor of the house.

Mr. Rainer’s German daughter and Thai adopted daughter discovered his body when they came to visit him late on June 8 at the residence where he normally lived alone, while his children resided in the city center.

According to the investigation, the deceased had been suffering from brain-related symptoms, vertigo, insomnia, and panic attacks. He had previously been receiving treatment at Bangkok Hospital until financial problems forced him to stop treatment.

On the evening of June 7, Mr. Rainer’s clinic doctor called to inform his daughter that her father’s condition was deteriorating – he was experiencing speech difficulties and might have Alzheimer’s disease as he was becoming unable to communicate, requiring further hospital testing for confirmation.

Neighboring residents reported that on June 8 around 6:00 PM, they still saw Mr. Rainer riding his motorcycle outside before returning home. Around 8:00 PM, they could still hear him inside the house. At 10:50 PM, when his daughter finished work and came to visit him, she found he had died.

Examination of the premises revealed no signs of robbery, and his body showed no evidence of struggle or physical harm. Inside the deceased’s bedroom, authorities found an opened storage cabinet with mobile phone passwords, safe codes, and cabinet keys written on paper placed on the bed. His children had no suspicions about the cause of his death. Authorities sent the body for autopsy at Vachira Phuket Hospital following standard procedures.

In the second case, Danish tourist Mr. Frank, 66, died inside a residence on Na Nai Road, Patong subdistrict, Kathu district. Patong Police Station officers and Kusoltham Phuket Foundation volunteers examined the scene where Mr. Frank was found dead in the bathroom next to the washing machine.

Residents of the house reported that Mr. Frank had arrived in Thailand approximately five days earlier. From the day of his arrival, he began experiencing diarrhea, weakness in his arms and legs, and poor appetite. On June 8, while sitting and talking with friends in front of the house, he asked to use the bathroom.

After being gone for an extended period, friends went to check and found him dead in the bathroom with his head resting against a water bucket used for floor cleaning. They then notified police.

A forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital conducted a preliminary examination and found no signs of foul play before sending the body for autopsy at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The Danish Embassy has been contacted following proper procedures.

