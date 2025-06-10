Biometric System Catches Mongolian Serial Thief in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Thai immigration authorities have successfully apprehended a Mongolian national suspected of orchestrating a theft spree across Bangkok, utilizing cutting-edge facial recognition technology integrated with the national biometric system.

Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyaluck, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, announced the arrest alongside Deputy Commissioners Police Major General Prachaya Prasansuk and Police Major General Pannana Nuchanart. The operation was part of intensified efforts to target foreign nationals involved in criminal activities, particularly transnational organized crime.

Targeting High-Value Electronics

The investigation began when Police Major General Prasart Kemaprasit, Commander of Immigration Division 1, and Police Colonel Rapeepat Utsaha, Deputy Commander, received reports of a Mongolian theft gang operating in the capital. The suspects were systematically targeting electronics including mobile phones and laptops at shopping malls, medical clinics, hotels, and other commercial establishments.

The breakthrough came following a theft on May 22, 2025, when the suspect stole a laptop from a prominent department store near the Ratchaprasong intersection while staff members were distracted.

Technology Cracks the Case

Police Colonel Polasit Sutti-art, Superintendent of Investigation of Immigration Division 1, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriya Puangsombat, Deputy Superintendent, deployed Thailand’s sophisticated biometric facial recognition system combined with enhanced video analysis software to identify the perpetrator.

Cross-verification with the victim confirmed the suspect as a Mongolian man using the alias “Mr. Batuyakar,” who had entered Thailand through Chanthaburi Immigration Checkpoint on an expired visa. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for nighttime theft charges.

Final Capture During Latest Crime

The suspect was finally apprehended on June 9, 2025, after attempting another theft at a beauty clinic in the Rama 9 area. Posing as a customer, he stole a staff member’s mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Immigration officers, working in coordination with Huai Khwang Police Station, arrested Batuyakar while he was attempting to sell the stolen merchandise. Despite initial denials, he confessed when confronted with conclusive evidence including facial recognition matches, distinctive tattoos, and biometric data verification.

The suspect admitted to entering Thailand specifically to commit theft and resell stolen goods. Authorities suspect he may be connected to a larger Mongolian theft network responsible for numerous pickpocketing and snatch theft incidents throughout Bangkok.

Ongoing Investigation

The Immigration Bureau continues its proactive investigation into the criminal organization, leveraging internal intelligence networks and biometric systems to identify additional suspects and dismantle transnational crime syndicates operating within Thailand.

The successful arrest demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to utilizing advanced technology in combating international criminal activities while protecting both residents and visitors in the kingdom.

