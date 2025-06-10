Russian Tourist Assault Leads to Drug Arrests in Pattaya

PATTAYA — Police in Pattaya have arrested two Thai men in connection with the assault and robbery of a 54-year-old Russian tourist who was knocked unconscious and robbed in an overgrown vacant lot.

The victim, identified only as Mr. Gurov, filed a complaint with the Khong Dong Tan Branch of Pattaya Police Station after the incident occurred late on June 8. He was attacked at a vacant lot in Soi Parkland, Wat Boonkanchanaram 7, in Pattaya City’s Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.

After regaining consciousness, Gurov sought assistance from friends and his wife before filing the police report shortly before 1 a.m. on June 9.

Pattaya Tourist Police and local officers immediately launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage that led them to identify suspects. At 11 p.m. on June 9, authorities arrested two men: 40-year-old Paisal and 38-year-old Kitti at an abandoned building at the entrance of Soi Chaiyapruek 2 in Pattaya.

During the arrest, police discovered the suspects were carrying illegal drugs, including 44 methamphetamine pills and two bags of crystal methamphetamine (ice). Both men were taken into custody along with the narcotics evidence for questioning at Pattaya Police Station.

Under interrogation, Paisal confessed to the assault. He claimed he had gone into nearby bushes to urinate, leaving his two-year-old daughter in his motorcycle taxi. Upon returning, he alleged he saw the foreign man inappropriately touching the child. Paisal said he shouted at the foreigner and then struck him on the head with a piece of wood before stealing a ring and a bag, though the bag contained no valuables. He fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Further investigation revealed that Paisal has an extensive criminal record with six previous arrests — four drug-related cases and two theft cases. He now faces charges for assault, drug possession, and theft. His accomplice Kitti has been charged with drug possession.

